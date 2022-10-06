XENIA — A three-day event celebrating the history and culture of countries around the world is moving to Xenia with a new name. The International Festival, formerly known as A World A’Fair, will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds May 5-7, 2023. The Dayton International Festival, Inc., Site Committee reviewed 12 different venues and made its selection last month, according to its website.

XENIA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO