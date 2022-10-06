Read full article on original website
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.
Man facing murder charge for deadly Monday shooting at Bryant apartment complex
Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.
Argument over stolen items leads to fatal shooting; Arkansas man arrested for First-Degree Murder
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 5, 2022, at 12:29 PM, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisbon Road in Smackover, Ark. in reference to an accidental shooting. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered 34-year-old William Daniel Moore behind the residence with a gunshot wound […]
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 7
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in October
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in October 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Nickolas Ellis. Nickolas Ellis, 29, is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Grimes Unit...
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 12 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Texarkana band director charged with child exploitation violations
TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texarkana band instructor has been charged with enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.According to the complaint and information presented in court, between March and September this year, Brandon Neil Sams allegedly attempted to entice or persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity while he was a band instructor at Texas High School.On Sept. 26, Sams, 46, allegedly attempted to obstruct or conceal information from law enforcement. If he is convicted, Sams could spend 10 years to life in prison. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Texarkana ISD.
KSLA
1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
swark.today
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KSLA
Woman significantly injured after being hit by vehicle in Texarkana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was seriously injured in Texarkana Monday, Oct. 10 after being hit by a vehicle. It happened on the Texas side just after 1 p.m. on W 13th near Waterall Street. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle, and sustained significant injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
advancemonticellonian.com
Cowell, Butler to wed Oct. 8
Jayme Montana Cowell and Ty Dylan Butler announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Jayme in the daughter of Jospeh Cowell and Jade Cowell, both of Camden, and the granddaughter of Randy and Paula White from Star City and the late Kathey Waddell from Camden. Ty...
arkadelphian.com
Carlton M. Maxwell
Carlton “Carl” Maxwell, age 90, of Arkadelphia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his home. He was born February 2, 1932, in Blytheville, Arkansas, the son of Buford and Ella Hardin Maxwell. Carl worked with Atlas Works Iron Construction for 18 years and the Arkadelphia Public School System for 16 years. He enjoyed working outside taking care of his yard and loved to stay busy.
arkadelphian.com
HSU students tapped for ‘Blue Goo’ talk
A Henderson State University undergraduate research team has been selected by the Arkansas Idea Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) to give an oral presentation at the 2022 INBRE Research Conference in Fayetteville on October 21. Out of 130 abstract submissions from colleges and universities around the state, only six...
arkadelphian.com
Janis Crowley Smith
It is with a deep sense of appreciation for a life well lived, that the family of Janis Crowley Smith announces her peaceful passing on October 8, 2022, at the age of 86 years. Janis will be deeply missed by her daughter, Melinda Fowler (Bob); granddaughters, Lindsey Catlett (Jacob) and Abigail Fowler; and great-grandchildren, Rodney and Catherine; and her brother, Bob Crowley. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Charles Smith; son, Blain Smith; sisters, Belva Goza and Carol Thompson; and her parents Carabell and Robby Crowley.
magnoliareporter.com
HIMARS "The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas"
Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas" in a contest organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through...
swark.today
Junior Varsity Mountain Pine player recuperating at home
A call to Sheila Gadberry, the Mountain Pine School District’s Public Relations coordinator yielded this information. The young Mountain Pine football player who was taken by helicopter to a hospital during the Spring Hill v. Mountain Pine Varsity game Friday night, she said, “has been released and is in his home recuperating.”
arkadelphian.com
3 local students graduate UCA
CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas conferred 204 undergraduate and 285 graduate degrees and certificates in August through the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and Graduate School. The following local students earned degrees:
KARK
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
arkadelphian.com
Tigers run through Bulldogs for Homecoming win
ARKADELPHIA – The fifth-ranked Ouachita Baptist University football team moved to 6-0 on the season with a 63-24 homecoming victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Saturday afternoon at Cliff Harris Stadium. The two squads traded scores in the first quarter to give Ouachita a 14-10 lead heading into...
