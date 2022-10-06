Originally Posted On: https://www.minturnanglers.com/womens-fly-fishing-gear-the-struggle-is-real/. As an active woman in Colorado, I am constantly faced with the endless challenge of finding comfortable & well fitting gear. I am tall and slender with super long arms and hardly any curves. Women come in all shapes and sizes but I have found that companies opt for a “one size fits all” model. Big, baggy and basically uncomfortable and unflattering options are what we have. I didn’t think it was that bad until my husband took a photo of me fishing and I looked like a giant potato wading in the river. That had to change asap. Plus, when you look good you feel good and when you feel good the more fish you catch. I’ve also noticed that ladies gear tends to be made at a lesser quality than men’s. We take this sport seriously and we demand better quality products. Sometimes that means you spend more money, but its worth it in the long run.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO