For Hollywood star Tiffany Daniels, coming back to her hometown of San Diego means a place of peace, joy, and hell. “I love waking up in the morning and just sitting on my mom’s backyard with a cup of matcha and just taking in the quiet cool San Diego morning air,” says Daniels. “One of the things I always make sure I do is go on long, beautiful walks in Tierrasanta and the surrounding areas. And then I’ll finish it off with a really powerful series of runs up and down the Tierrasanta Stairs.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO