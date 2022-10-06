Following back injury Gonzaga's Kaden Perry 'pretty much full go'; Dominick Harris (foot) 'not quite ready'

The weather news of the week? Hazy skies are back in Spokane and much of the surrounding region. Stepping outside this weekend in the Lilac City, it may still feel like summer to many folks; hazier skies, light winds, warmer temperatures, you name it. Wildfire season is not over just yet, and the smoke from the Wenatchee area is pushing into the east side of the state, aka, here at home in Spokane.

