Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners and Astros don’t like each other. Now they’ll play for a spot in the ALCS
TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday’s preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitor’s clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Breaking down the ALDS between the Mariners and Astros
HOUSTON — Breaking down the position matchups in the American League Division Series between the Mariners and Astros, which starts Tuesday in Houston. After a blazing start to the season — a .316/.390/.476 slash line his first 70 games — that saw him make the AL All-Star team, France cooled off significantly, dropping his overall numbers to .276/.340/.437 with 27 doubles, 20 homers and 94 RBI in 140 games this season. He’s slowly finding his approach, which is key for Seattle.
Yakima Herald Republic
Analysis: Stock roundup and one matchup to watch in Mariners’ ALDS games vs. Houston
HOUSTON — Breaking down which players are hitting a hot streak, which aren't and one key matchup in the ALDS between the Mariners and Astros, which starts Tuesday in Houston. Who's hot vs. who's not. Who’s hot. Mariners. Cal Raleigh: Few are hotter than Raleigh, who carried over...
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s why the Mariners can beat the Astros in the ALDS
HOUSTON — I’m the nonbelieving fool who picked the Mariners to lose the American League Wild Card Series to the Toronto Blue Jays in these very pages. And now I’m the bold optimist (or fool) who, right here and now, is picking the Mariners to beat the Houston Astros, hands-down the best team in the American League all season and most everyone’s choice to make the World Series from the AL.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners’ Logan Gilbert embraces ALDS matchup with Astros’ Justin Verlander
HOUSTON — Scott Servais' eyes weren't on the field where the celebration was taking place but in the stands where the future awaited. The Mariners manager had just watched his team win via a walkoff home run in June 2018, then turned his attention to a young Logan Gilbert, who was sitting with the fans near Seattle's dugout.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks could move Sunday’s kickoff to avoid potential conflict with Mariners
With the Mariners potentially hosting a game in the American League Divisional playoffs on Sunday, the Seahawks could move the time of their scheduled game against Arizona. The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. There is no time set yet for a potential Mariners game...
Yakima Herald Republic
No heroes, just winners as Mariners focus on Houston
HOUSTON — Who would’ve expected Jose Altuve to deliver one of the best compliments about the Mariners from an opponent this season?. The Astros All-Star second baseman and Mariners fans’ most-disliked player was asked about what he saw from Seattle and its success this season during Monday’s media availability.
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s when the Mariners’ first two ALDS games will start
BAfter waiting 21 years for a postseason baseball game to return to Seattle, Mariners fans will have to wait just a little longer to find out what time the first that game on Saturday, Oct. 15, will be played at T-Mobile Park. On Sunday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Snoqualmie teacher’s tweet after Cal Raleigh’s HR gets baseball world’s attention
Cascade View (Snoqualmie) Elementary School teacher Tim Rooney didn’t think many people would notice when he tweeted a video Friday of his fifth-grade class watching the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their AL Wild Card Series. He expected a few...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken’s Shane Wright ‘couldn’t ask for a better situation’ than Seattle
The neighborhood eyesore, the Wrights' garage door. Looking like it had survived a shelling, because it had — from two athletic and competitive teenagers. The younger child, Shane, had proudly put his first hockey puck through it at about 6 years old. Balled-up plastic bags kept birds from coming inside. An older couple walking by once commented that it looked mangy.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:30 p.m. EDT
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS. NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series two games to one. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single. San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday.
