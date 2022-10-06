ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ 2022 rookies have potential to be team’s stars of the future

RENTON — There were plenty of memes circling social media Thursday showing Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider beaming with delight. The implication was the two were celebrating trading Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson this past offseason, as the signal caller has flailed through his first five games in Denver.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks defense struggles in 39-32 loss to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — On the rare occasion that Taysom Hill wasn’t running through the Seahawks on Sunday, he was passing over them. He even recovered a fumble that didn’t count on a punt that was supposed to be but wasn’t. “I mean it’s simple,” said Seattle...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Pete Carroll looks for silver lining after Seahawks’ loss at Saints

The Seahawks gave up both their second-most yards (438) and points (39) of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. But on Monday, coach Pete Carroll tried to look for the positives, and noted that much of the damage done by the Saints came with Taysom Hill playing quarterback out of a wildcat formation, something Seattle likely won’t see again this season. Hill rushed nine times for 112 yards. The Saints otherwise had 123 yards on 39 carries, which Carroll felt was respectable, and the Saints threw for 209 yards.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks offense can’t do enough in 39-32 loss to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints just kept marching Sunday in New Orleans, no matter how many times the Seattle Seahawks offense tried to get in their way. And, finally, after a game that featured six lead changes, the Saints made themselves at home, beating the visiting Seahawks 39-32 at the Superdome Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ loss to the Saints in Week 5

The Seattle Seahawks fell to 2-3 on the season Sunday with a 39-32 loss at New Orleans. Here are three instant impressions from the game. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continued his outstanding start to his first season as the Seahawks starting quarterback, with 16 completions for 268 yards on 25 attempts against the New Orleans defense, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ mistakes overshadow another great performance from Geno Smith

NEW ORLEANS — Geno Smith's teammates don't seem to understand how a narrative works. They couldn't grasp how the story of a back-from-obscurity quarterback leading the Seahawks to another win with his brilliance would have captivated the country. Heck, some of them couldn't even grasp the football. Mistake after...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:02 p.m. EDT

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Social media reacts to Mariners’ unthinkable wild card comeback win

Are you kidding? There's no way that actually happened, right?. The Mariners just did the unthinkable, rallying back from an 8-1 (EIGHT TO ONE) deficit to defeat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Toronto and advance to the ALDS. The Blue Jays had a 99% chance to win the game after...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cougars will be without injured Renard Bell, Nakia Watson for foreseeable future

PULLMAN — Washington State receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson will be sidelined indefinitely due to injuries suffered Saturday, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told local media members Monday. Dickert expects Bell and Watson to return to WSU’s lineup “at some point, but it won’t be until a...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy