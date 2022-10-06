Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ performance in Week 5 loss
NEW ORLEANS — Sunday was another game for the Seahawks where it was offense, yay! And defense, nah. Coach Pete Carroll had no easy answers for the defense after a 39-32 loss to the Saints here Sunday, saying he needed to wait to watch the film. File that under...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ 2022 rookies have potential to be team’s stars of the future
RENTON — There were plenty of memes circling social media Thursday showing Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider beaming with delight. The implication was the two were celebrating trading Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson this past offseason, as the signal caller has flailed through his first five games in Denver.
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Answering four questions after Seahawks’ Week 5 loss
The Seahawks are at a crossroads in their 2022 season after falling to 2-3 with a 39-32 loss Sunday at New Orleans that appeared to further cement what this team has — an offense good enough to score points on just about anyone, but a defense lax enough for Seattle to lose to just about anyone.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks defense struggles in 39-32 loss to the Saints
NEW ORLEANS — On the rare occasion that Taysom Hill wasn’t running through the Seahawks on Sunday, he was passing over them. He even recovered a fumble that didn’t count on a punt that was supposed to be but wasn’t. “I mean it’s simple,” said Seattle...
Yakima Herald Republic
Pete Carroll looks for silver lining after Seahawks’ loss at Saints
The Seahawks gave up both their second-most yards (438) and points (39) of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. But on Monday, coach Pete Carroll tried to look for the positives, and noted that much of the damage done by the Saints came with Taysom Hill playing quarterback out of a wildcat formation, something Seattle likely won’t see again this season. Hill rushed nine times for 112 yards. The Saints otherwise had 123 yards on 39 carries, which Carroll felt was respectable, and the Saints threw for 209 yards.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks offense can’t do enough in 39-32 loss to the Saints
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints just kept marching Sunday in New Orleans, no matter how many times the Seattle Seahawks offense tried to get in their way. And, finally, after a game that featured six lead changes, the Saints made themselves at home, beating the visiting Seahawks 39-32 at the Superdome Sunday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ loss to the Saints in Week 5
The Seattle Seahawks fell to 2-3 on the season Sunday with a 39-32 loss at New Orleans. Here are three instant impressions from the game. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continued his outstanding start to his first season as the Seahawks starting quarterback, with 16 completions for 268 yards on 25 attempts against the New Orleans defense, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks could move Sunday’s kickoff to avoid potential conflict with Mariners
With the Mariners potentially hosting a game in the American League Divisional playoffs on Sunday, the Seahawks could move the time of their scheduled game against Arizona. The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:05 p.m. There is no time set yet for a potential Mariners game...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ mistakes overshadow another great performance from Geno Smith
NEW ORLEANS — Geno Smith's teammates don't seem to understand how a narrative works. They couldn't grasp how the story of a back-from-obscurity quarterback leading the Seahawks to another win with his brilliance would have captivated the country. Heck, some of them couldn't even grasp the football. Mistake after...
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:02 p.m. EDT
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Social media reacts to Mariners’ unthinkable wild card comeback win
Are you kidding? There's no way that actually happened, right?. The Mariners just did the unthinkable, rallying back from an 8-1 (EIGHT TO ONE) deficit to defeat the Blue Jays 10-9 in Toronto and advance to the ALDS. The Blue Jays had a 99% chance to win the game after...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cougars will be without injured Renard Bell, Nakia Watson for foreseeable future
PULLMAN — Washington State receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson will be sidelined indefinitely due to injuries suffered Saturday, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told local media members Monday. Dickert expects Bell and Watson to return to WSU’s lineup “at some point, but it won’t be until a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sounders’ meaningless home game Sunday against San Jose unfamiliar territory
TUKWILA — The Sounders are still wallowing in unfamiliar territory. Last week the club was eliminated from postseason contention — ending an MLS-record 13 straight appearances. On Sunday, they’ll play a match that’s of no consequence for the first time since the club joined the league in 2009.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
