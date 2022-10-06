The Seahawks gave up both their second-most yards (438) and points (39) of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. But on Monday, coach Pete Carroll tried to look for the positives, and noted that much of the damage done by the Saints came with Taysom Hill playing quarterback out of a wildcat formation, something Seattle likely won’t see again this season. Hill rushed nine times for 112 yards. The Saints otherwise had 123 yards on 39 carries, which Carroll felt was respectable, and the Saints threw for 209 yards.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO