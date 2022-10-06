ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.6% to 26,401.25. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.8% to 2,192.07. Both markets...
Alaska Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, and contrary to the impression given my its name, it flies all over the world, offering 1,200 daily flights in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The company is also, despite what you may infer from the name, based in Seattle. (It's a long story, but the company has changed ownership a few times over the course of its 90-year history.)
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional speech-to-text solutions sold under the Philips brand, has teamed up with Sembly AI to provide high-quality microphones and smart meeting technology. Sembly goes beyond simple speech recognition, offering users instantly searchable meeting transcripts, highlighting key discussion moments, and creating summaries post-meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005670/en/ Philips SmartMeeting (Photo: Business Wire)
