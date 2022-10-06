Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined 26% to 287.2...
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia's crisis deepens
TUNIS, Tunisia — (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil,...
Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.6% to 26,401.25. South Korea's Kospi lost 1.8% to 2,192.07. Both markets...
Albany Herald
Alaska Airlines Introduces New Benefits That You're Going To Love
Alaska Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, and contrary to the impression given my its name, it flies all over the world, offering 1,200 daily flights in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The company is also, despite what you may infer from the name, based in Seattle. (It's a long story, but the company has changed ownership a few times over the course of its 90-year history.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philips Speech in Collaboration with Sembly AI, Presents the Latest Speech Technology Solution for Meetings at the VOICE22 Conference in Arlington, VA
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional speech-to-text solutions sold under the Philips brand, has teamed up with Sembly AI to provide high-quality microphones and smart meeting technology. Sembly goes beyond simple speech recognition, offering users instantly searchable meeting transcripts, highlighting key discussion moments, and creating summaries post-meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005670/en/ Philips SmartMeeting (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0