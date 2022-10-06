Read full article on original website
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service
Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
Natalie Morales named CBS News correspondent; will continue to host "The Talk"
Award-winning journalist and anchor Natalie Morales has been named a CBS News correspondent, effective November 1. She will also continue to host "The Talk" on CBS. "Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News," Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a news release. "She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for '48 Hours,' 'CBS Mornings,' "CBS Sunday Morning' and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace."
'Frasier' Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Coming to Paramount Plus
Kesley Grammer’s beloved character, Dr. Frasier Crane, is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ET has confirmed. The news comes after the streaming platform revealed it was working on a revival back in 2021, with talks of Frasier coming back first starting in 2018. Aside from...
'Law And Order' And Other Cop Network TV Shows Have Run Their Course
New shows like “The Rookie: Feds” have put racial inequities in policing more directly into the story. But they still fall short.
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More
Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
'Frasier' Revival Officially Happening at Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer's Return Confirmed
It's time to get out those tossed salads and make some scrambled eggs again. The long-awaited Frasier revival is finally happening. Paramount+ gave the project the green light for new multi-camera episodes of the beloved 1990s sitcom. The number of episodes has not been set in stone, but Deadline reports that at least 10 will be made. Kelsey Grammer has signed on to play Frasier Crane again.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
NBC Greenlights America’s Got Talent: All-Stars
NBC has greenlit America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world. With more than 70 local versions of Got Talent produced across Europe, Asia...
Fred Schneier, Longtime Viacom and Showtime Executive, Dies at 95
He also produced telefilms starring Jon Voight and Louis Gossett Jr. during his career. Fred Schneier, who oversaw programming at Showtime, headed Viacom Pictures and produced films for his own banner, has died. He was 95. Schneier died Sept. 15 at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter, Diane Schneier...
Hypewriter Pitch Forum Reveals 2022 Winner
The international jury of Paprika Studios and RTL’s fourth Hypewriter has selected The Unfortunate Rise and Fall of a Country Boy as the best of the nine presented ideas. The winning title tells the true story of Zolika, a young man living in the countryside who works as a minimum-wage factory worker. One day, he wakes up to discover he has won half a billion forints in the lottery, and while he has the entire world at his disposal, everyone comes looking for favors. Two years later, he works for minimum wage at the factory again.
Niecy Nash-Betts Never Disappoints, From ‘The Rookie: Feds’ to ‘Dahmer’ And Beyond
On a Saturday afternoon in September, I laughed alone on my couch while watching Niecy Nash-Betts play the comically overzealous FBI newbie Simone Clarke in ABC’s The Rookie: Feds. Later that night, I sobbed while taking in her heartbreaking performance as Glenda Cleveland, Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbor, in Netflix‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In between blowing my nose and wiping my tears, I had an epiphany: We should put Niecy Nash-Betts in everything. Since kicking off her career in the 90s, Nash-Betts has flexed her hosting, producing, comedy, and acting skills across the industry. It’s no secret she has range,...
Howie Mandel Reflects on 'St. Elsewhere' 's 40th Anniversary: 'I'm a Part of Television History'
It's been 40 years since Howie Mandel first tossed on his stethoscope with the cast of St. Elsewhere, and now he's thinking back to the importance of the iconic, star-studded NBC drama series. While at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills this weekend for emcee duty, Mandel, 66,...
Velma Casts All-New Mystery Team for HBO Max Scooby-Doo Series
Mindy Kaling is bringing the characters of Scooby-Doo to the realm of adult animation with her new HBO Max series, Velma. The show will focus on the origins of beloved crime-solver Velma Dinkley, but it will also feature the rest of the members of the iconic Mystery Team in major roles. Kaling is voicing Velma, and the rest of the Mystery Team will be portrayed by Scooby newcomers as well. The full cast, announced by HBO Max on Thursday, is absolutely stacked.
eOne in First-Look Deal with Paul Andrew Williams
Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into an exclusive first-look deal with award-winning writer, director and producer Paul Andrew Williams (A Confession, Bull). The multiyear pact will see Williams work closely with Sharon Hughff, eOne’s creative director for scripted television in the U.K., to develop scripted series for all platforms.
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
MIPCOM Spotlight: ITV Studios
Produced by Twofour for ITVX and ITV2, Loaded in Paradise is among the lead offerings from ITV Studios. The adrenaline-fueled reality game show sees party-loving pairs island hop around Greece in a race to take control of—and spend—€50,000. Produced by Lifted Entertainment for ITV2 and ITV Hub,...
‘Interview With the Vampire’: Claudia Age in the AMC Series Explained
Claudia actor Bailey Bass and 'Interview with the Vampire' showrunner Rolin Jones explain why they made Claudia 14 on the show, and how that changes her character.
Netflix unveils new trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Marvel stars' new comedy show
WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero have teamed up for a brand new Netflix workplace comedy series, Blockbuster, which has just released its first trailer. The famous video rental chain stores were once a staple in most towns and over the years with the rise of streaming (the...
