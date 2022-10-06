Award-winning journalist and anchor Natalie Morales has been named a CBS News correspondent, effective November 1. She will also continue to host "The Talk" on CBS. "Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News," Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a news release. "She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for '48 Hours,' 'CBS Mornings,' "CBS Sunday Morning' and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace."

