Obituary for Dora Lavonne (Buttery) Mills (1956-2022)
Dora Lavonne (Buttery) Mills, age 66 of Barbourville, was born on February 26, 1956, in Knox County, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Cecil Buttery and Evelyn Yeager Buttery. Dora died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. Mrs. Mills believed in the Baptist faith and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. On September 27, 1971, she united in marriage with Jimmie Wayne Mills Sr. Her lifelong joy was providing customer service to the public where she made lifelong friends, most recently at Barbourville Shell Station and Billy’s One Stop. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie, a son, Cecil Ray Mills, a sister, Rebecca Lynn Buttery, her father-in-law, Franklin Mills, a brother-in-law, Johnny “Pookie” Mills.
Obituary for James Wesley Foley (1936-2022)
James Wesley Foley, 86 of Flat Lick, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Flat Lick on February 22, 1936, a son of Raymond and Elizabeth Lemons Foley. James favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing, and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church and had worked for the Division of Forestry.
