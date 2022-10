On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. there will be a public auction at the Voorhees Township Sewer Department, Rural Avenue, in Voorhees for the vehicles and equipment listed below. 2009 Ford Crown Victoria. 2001 Ford Crown Victoria. 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. 2001 Ford Crown Victoria. 1999 Ford Crown...

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO