Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
City of Binghamton Allocates Funds for Binghamton Boys & Girls Clubs Upgrades
The Binghamton Boys and Girls Clubs are getting $100,000 for improvements to the gym and to buy a van to transport children to the facility on Clinton Street. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the capital upgrades are the first funding allocation though the City’s new one-million dollar youth fund.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Binghamton’s Informal Food Pantry
As a Union-Endicott High School sophomore, Madison Burton decided to create a little library with a cabinet outside her home. But when the cabinet doors fell off, it made way for the start of an informal food pantry that's helped dozens of people get access to food when they've needed it most.
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
Passersby Aid Woman Being Attacked in Front of Binghamton Church
A motorist who saw a woman being punched near a Binghamton church stopped at the scene and called police for help. Another woman who witnessed the incident on Robinson Street used her phone to record the incident. The attack occurred in front of Fairview United Methodist Church on the city's...
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
Displaced Pups Due To Hurricane Ian Arrive At Broome County Humane Society
As many of you know, I am someone who has been adopting dogs for many decades. Around the year 2000, my wife educated me about Greyhounds and how there were many organizations in the country and around the world as well, refusing and adopting these beautiful creatures. And so we...
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
Broome County Court Pleas for Motorcycle Theft and Gun Possession
Guilty pleas for a Windsor man and Norwich resident will translate into prison time for both. A Windsor man will be sentenced in December to up to four years in prison after admitting he threatened to shoot the owner of a motorcycle he stole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office...
Vote For Your Favorite Broome County Parks Scarecrow Display
The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park looks to be bigger than ever this year flowing the announcement that the county recently purchased the Forest of Lights drive-through display from Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. The expansion will allow the Festival of Lights to loop around the upper...
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
[GALLERY] Yelp! Best Places For Onion Rings In the Greater Binghamton Area
I have an obsession with fried foods. Fry up the many varieties of chicken, potatoes, cheese sticks, fish, you name it, I'm there. I get a kick out of some of the weird stuff that you find fried at the New York State Fair. Some of those items, I will pass on. Like fried pickles and fried Oreos. I'm sure there are many who love them, but not me.
Dillingers in Binghamton Was Named After This Glamorized Gangster
“John Dillinger was a bad guy but people loved him because he was like the Robin Hood of gangsters.” This was recently said to me by one of the men who built the well-known Dillingers on Binghamton’s State Street. I was seated next to two gentlemen who designed...
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
Broome County Parks Wants To See Your Best Fall Photo
Of the four seasons, my favorite by far is summer. Sure I don't mind late spring and early fall, although this fall so far has been cooler than I'd prefer. But we all have to agree that once the leaves begin to turn, fall is hands-down the best season in terms of beauty.
Binghamton Gas Prices Expected to Jump 10 to 20 Cents a Gallon
An oil industry analyst says drivers in the Binghamton area should be prepared to see higher gasoline prices in coming days. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said he anticipates motorists will have "to dig just a little bit deeper" when they fuel their vehicles. During a WNBF News interview, De...
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sporting Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Binghamton University Plays Pivotal Role In Hit HBO Max Series
Do you get excited when Binghamton or the surrounding area gets mentioned in a part of a television series or a movie? Well, I do. And Binghamton certainly has been a part of several television shows and movies. Some that I remember include an episode of NBC's 'The Office where...
Vestal Ranked #1 In Binghamton Region 2022 Best High Schools List
The Southern Tier of New York is proud of our schools. We have great school districts that care about our kids and their education. And schools in the Triple Cities prove time and time again that preparing young people for their future is the number one priority. There are many...
