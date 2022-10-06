ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

KISS 104.1

Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]

Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
OWEGO, NY
KISS 104.1

Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date

After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices

8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

