Kate Middleton Brings Sunshine To Surrey In An Elegant Yellow Dress While Visiting Hospital Patients

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago
Splash News

Kate Middleton looked like an absolute ray of sunshine in a stunning yellow dress in her Surrey outing this week! The royal family member, 40, donned a midi frock with eye-catching half sleeves, a plunging v-neck, cinched waist and pleated skirt as she greeted patients at the Royal Surrey County Hospital. Her effortlessly chic piece of choice was from Karen Millen.

The Princess of Wales met with staff to learn more about how they work with and support pregnant women and new mothers. To complete her look, Middleton added navy blue heels, a matching clutch, and a curve-hugging belt around her tiny waist. To further accessorize, the mom of three rocked dangly pearl earrings and wore her long, voluminous signature brown wavy tresses parted to the side.

Middleton attended the event solo this time, without her husband, Prince William, 40, by her side. Middleton’s day out comes shortly after the couple’s first official royal portrait as the Prince and Princess of Wales was released to the public last weekend.

In the photo, (which was shared on the royal family’s Instagram account), the royal couple joined King Charles III, 73, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, 75, who all posed at Buckingham Palace. The foursome donned all-black, monochromatic mourning attire as the pic was taken the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Fans can see that both Camilla and Kate showed subtle PDA (that is deemed appropriate for senior royals), by sweetly wrapping their arms behind their husbands’ lower backs. The Instagram caption read, “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.”

