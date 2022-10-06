ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set

Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Team Has Carried That ‘Edge’ Throughout 162 Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a phenomenal season. They accomplished a new franchise record in wins at 111 and dominated every one of their opponents. However, in their last 17 games of the regular season, the Dodgers went 10-7, averaging only 3.6 runs a game and had 14 errors. Not exactly how you want to be entering the postseason, but they were able to afford to play sloppy, considering the Dodgers clinched the NL West in mid-September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Former Astros Pitcher Not Proud of 2017 World Series Ring

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who “won” a World Series with the Southeast Texas Cheating Cheaters in 2017, is hoping to win another one with San Diego this year. Now, that’s not news, because every player wants to win the World Series every year. But Musgrove isn’t motivated by wanting to feel that amazing feeling again; nope, he just wants a ring he can be proud of.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Feels Season is a Failure Without Winning a Title

The Dodgers won the most games in franchise history in 2022, posting a remarkable 111-51 record that outpaced the next-best team by five games, the next-best in the National League by 10, and the next-best in the NL West by 22. Every time they accomplished something worth celebrating, the celebrations were marked by the same thing: every player saying something along the lines of, “This is nice, but it’s not our ultimate goal.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Network Radio#The 2022 Dodgers#Billy Steve Mcraley Jr
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: How The 2022 LA Team Was Built

Being a sports fan gives you the best of both worlds. You get to watch your professional sports teams all season long while also pretend to be a general manager whether it is through fantasy or who you feel your team should draft or trade for. Every off-season is always...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Ends Season Strong Following Demotion from Closer’s Role

Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel came to the team in March to fill the hole at closer left by Kenley Jansen’s departure to Atlanta in the offseason. Dodger fans would have preferred that Kimbrel not fill Kenley’s shoes in quite such an on-the-nose fashion. Kimbrel finished the season with a 3.75 ERA, five blown saves, and an unsure status heading into the postseason. His grip on the closer role was tenuous, and after he walked three batters to lose an extra-inning game in San Diego on September 27, he didn’t pitch in the ninth inning again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Projected Postseason Roster for the NLDS vs Padres

The Dodgers are set to welcome the San Deigo Padres to Dodger Stadium tomorrow for the start of the National League Division Series. The last time these two clubs met up in the NLDS was in 2020 when LA swept San Diego in the best-of-5 series. This season, the Dodgers beat up on the Padres, winning 14 of the 19 regular season matchups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy