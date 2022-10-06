Read full article on original website
Dodgers: NLDS Start Times Are Set
Game 1 of the NLDS will be on Tuesday at Chavez Ravine. Even though most of you know that; the MLB finally released the start times for the division series’ for both the NL and AL from Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, the Dodgers would play the last game of...
Dodgers News: Julio Urias Named NLDS Game 1 Starter for Los Angeles
In a move that surprised no one, the Dodgers officially announced on Monday that Julio Urias, who led the National League in ERA this season, will be their Game 1 starter when the NL Division Series against the Padres starts on Tuesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last week the...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Team Has Carried That ‘Edge’ Throughout 162 Games
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a phenomenal season. They accomplished a new franchise record in wins at 111 and dominated every one of their opponents. However, in their last 17 games of the regular season, the Dodgers went 10-7, averaging only 3.6 runs a game and had 14 errors. Not exactly how you want to be entering the postseason, but they were able to afford to play sloppy, considering the Dodgers clinched the NL West in mid-September.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes A Number Of Guys Can Be Closers
A good problem to have is having too many options to choose from. It seems the Dodgers have talent all around the roster yet choosing a closer is not something Dodgers President of Operations Andrew Friedman and the team are ready to finalize yet. Despite not knowing, Friedman feels confident...
Dodgers News: Dodgers Set to Take on San Diego in NLDS; Padres Eliminate Mets in Wild Card Series
We’re officially set for game one of the NLDS on Tuesday. Your Los Angeles Dodgers will face division rivals San Diego Padres for the second time in three seasons in the postseason. San Diego managed to take two out of three vs. the New York Mets in Citi Field.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives High Praise Ahead of Facing Padres
When you spend 15 seasons in the MLB with one team like Clayton Kershaw, you inevitably form rivalries and face off against some of the best players the league has ever seen. Of the rivals Kershaw has faced, he doesn’t have to look far to see the Padres are one of the teams he has the utmost respect throughout his career.
Dodgers News: Former Astros Pitcher Not Proud of 2017 World Series Ring
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who “won” a World Series with the Southeast Texas Cheating Cheaters in 2017, is hoping to win another one with San Diego this year. Now, that’s not news, because every player wants to win the World Series every year. But Musgrove isn’t motivated by wanting to feel that amazing feeling again; nope, he just wants a ring he can be proud of.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Feels Season is a Failure Without Winning a Title
The Dodgers won the most games in franchise history in 2022, posting a remarkable 111-51 record that outpaced the next-best team by five games, the next-best in the National League by 10, and the next-best in the NL West by 22. Every time they accomplished something worth celebrating, the celebrations were marked by the same thing: every player saying something along the lines of, “This is nice, but it’s not our ultimate goal.”
Dodgers: How The 2022 LA Team Was Built
Being a sports fan gives you the best of both worlds. You get to watch your professional sports teams all season long while also pretend to be a general manager whether it is through fantasy or who you feel your team should draft or trade for. Every off-season is always...
Dodgers: Justin Turner, Austin Barnes and the Team’s Fantasy Football League
The Dodgers have had a very competitive and well-documented fantasy football league over the last few years. There are a ton of guys who want to play, and major bragging rights (and I’m sure a hefty prize) for the winning team. Despite their busy schedules of actively playing in...
Dodgers News: NLDS Stage is Set, 2017 Astros Questioned Again, LA ‘Overrated’, and More
After a long 5 days without games, it’s almost time for Dodger Baseball again. Before entering the mini hiatus, the Dodgers faced the Rockies a few more times. In their final six games of the regular season, the Dodgers topped Colorado 3 times to end with a regular season record of 111-51, a franchise best.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Finally Outright Says Astros Stole World Series in 2017
The Dodgers have been otherworldly for the past decade, especially since hiring manager Dave Roberts in the late Fall of 2015. Roberts won NL Manager of the Year in 2016, led the Dodgers to the NLCS, and lost to the eventual champs Chicago Cubs, and the expectations have only risen from there.
Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Ends Season Strong Following Demotion from Closer’s Role
Dodgers reliever Craig Kimbrel came to the team in March to fill the hole at closer left by Kenley Jansen’s departure to Atlanta in the offseason. Dodger fans would have preferred that Kimbrel not fill Kenley’s shoes in quite such an on-the-nose fashion. Kimbrel finished the season with a 3.75 ERA, five blown saves, and an unsure status heading into the postseason. His grip on the closer role was tenuous, and after he walked three batters to lose an extra-inning game in San Diego on September 27, he didn’t pitch in the ninth inning again.
Dodgers: Projected Postseason Roster for the NLDS vs Padres
The Dodgers are set to welcome the San Deigo Padres to Dodger Stadium tomorrow for the start of the National League Division Series. The last time these two clubs met up in the NLDS was in 2020 when LA swept San Diego in the best-of-5 series. This season, the Dodgers beat up on the Padres, winning 14 of the 19 regular season matchups.
Dodgers: Fans Take To Poll and Give Freddie Freeman Edge Over Goldschmidt in MVP Voting
First in hits, second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in doubles warrants MVP considerations for any player. This is exactly what Freddie Freeman ended the season with and he was even one point away from winning the NL batting title. Freeman needed to go 4-for-4 in...
Dodgers News: Roberts Responds to Critics’ Who Say the Dodgers ‘Overthink’ The Postseason
As much success as the Dodgers have had making it into the postseason, the Dodgers struggled to win the World Series. With three appearances and just one ring over the past 10 playoff appearances in a row, it leaves people to wonder what could be going wrong. One analyst suggested...
