TechCrunch

Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers

The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
Motley Fool

The EU Wants Big Tech To Pay For Internet Infrastructure Costs

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
thefastmode.com

etisalat to Demo Intelligent Home Solution Integrated with Radisys’ Engage Video Assistant

Radisys, to showcase its intelligent home solution featuring the integration of the Radisys Engage Video Assistant (EVA) in the e& booth at GITEX GLOBAL 2022. The incorporation of Engage Video Assistant, the first-to-market, AI-based, 3-in-1 video bot, will highlight the advantages of adding a personalized touch to the intelligent home experience, as well as the ease of including video, voice and text allowing for stickier solutions. EVA enables communication service providers (CSPs) to create a more intimate experience for their customers using video responses by humans instead of computer-generated avatars.
itsecuritywire.com

Nasuni CloudBound22 offers strategies to overcome the toughest file data, cloud, and ransomware recovery problems

Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced it will host Nasuni CloudBound22, “Building Your File Data Cloud,” on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, 2022. During the free online conference, enterprise IT leaders will learn from more than 20 sessions addressing the most pressing challenges including cyber resilience, hybrid work, data intelligence, ransomware recovery, cloud portability and more.
Fortune

How executives can prioritize ethical innovation and data safety in A.I.

The A.I. and machine-learning systems that underwrite so much of digital transformation are designed to serve millions of customers yet are defined by a relatively small and homogenous group of architects. More and more, companies are relying on artificial intelligence to carry out various functions of their business—some that only...
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
TechSpot

Google delisted six billion alleged 'pirate' links in ten years

In a nutshell: Takedown requests from copyright holders have reached an all-time high of six billion URLs. So Google is working with content owners to blacklist rights-infringing websites before its algorithms can even index them. As a result, the search giant has removed billions of results linking to pirated materials.
TechSpot

Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects

Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
Gizmodo

The Best Tools and Techniques for DIY Tech Support

Sooner or later, something’s going to go wrong with your tech—and that’s when you’ve got a choice to make. As with all the jobs that need doing around the home, either you call the professionals in and pay for help, or you attempt to do the required fix yourself for free. There are pros and cons to both options, but the barrier to do-it-yourself tech support is lower than you might think.
salestechstar.com

Anblicks is now a Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure Solution Areas

Anblicks achieved Microsoft Azure Solution partner status and enhanced its capabilities to help customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions on Azure Cloud Platform. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise...
TechSpot

Windows 11 22H2 update includes enhanced phishing protection

In a nutshell: One of the new features Microsoft rolled out with the Windows 11 22H2 update late last month should help users keep their credentials more secure. The company designed it to guard against phishing attempts and discourage users from using bad passwords. If a user begins typing their...
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

