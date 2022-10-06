Read full article on original website
Related
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As A Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
Shippo founder Laura Behrens Wu has created a software similar to Expedia for the shipping industry.
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
Digiday
CMOs are on their toes and not conducting ‘business as usual’ as data privacy regulators get more assertive
CMOs are a bundle of nerves these days. Blame data privacy regulators for some of it. Sure, the threat of a global recession keeps marketers awake at night, but being named and shamed in headlines of The New York Times for data privacy breaches is the stuff of nightmares. But...
geekwire.com
Report: Amazon freezes corporate hiring for its retail business for remainder of year
Amazon is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report from The New York Times on Tuesday. The Seattle tech giant is the latest to slow hiring plans amid the broader economic downturn and high inflation. Others including Google and Meta have also put the brakes on employee additions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
The EU Wants Big Tech To Pay For Internet Infrastructure Costs
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
thefastmode.com
etisalat to Demo Intelligent Home Solution Integrated with Radisys’ Engage Video Assistant
Radisys, to showcase its intelligent home solution featuring the integration of the Radisys Engage Video Assistant (EVA) in the e& booth at GITEX GLOBAL 2022. The incorporation of Engage Video Assistant, the first-to-market, AI-based, 3-in-1 video bot, will highlight the advantages of adding a personalized touch to the intelligent home experience, as well as the ease of including video, voice and text allowing for stickier solutions. EVA enables communication service providers (CSPs) to create a more intimate experience for their customers using video responses by humans instead of computer-generated avatars.
itsecuritywire.com
Nasuni CloudBound22 offers strategies to overcome the toughest file data, cloud, and ransomware recovery problems
Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced it will host Nasuni CloudBound22, “Building Your File Data Cloud,” on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6, 2022. During the free online conference, enterprise IT leaders will learn from more than 20 sessions addressing the most pressing challenges including cyber resilience, hybrid work, data intelligence, ransomware recovery, cloud portability and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How executives can prioritize ethical innovation and data safety in A.I.
The A.I. and machine-learning systems that underwrite so much of digital transformation are designed to serve millions of customers yet are defined by a relatively small and homogenous group of architects. More and more, companies are relying on artificial intelligence to carry out various functions of their business—some that only...
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
Google delisted six billion alleged 'pirate' links in ten years
In a nutshell: Takedown requests from copyright holders have reached an all-time high of six billion URLs. So Google is working with content owners to blacklist rights-infringing websites before its algorithms can even index them. As a result, the search giant has removed billions of results linking to pirated materials.
Turn your old Nintendo into a word processor with this NES operating system
In context: It used to be that only computers needed operating systems. However, times have changed, and now it seems like just about every electronic device we own needs one. Video game consoles, in particular, need middleman software to handle user input and manage files, but that wasn't the case in the days of cartridge games.
Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects
Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
Gizmodo
The Best Tools and Techniques for DIY Tech Support
Sooner or later, something’s going to go wrong with your tech—and that’s when you’ve got a choice to make. As with all the jobs that need doing around the home, either you call the professionals in and pay for help, or you attempt to do the required fix yourself for free. There are pros and cons to both options, but the barrier to do-it-yourself tech support is lower than you might think.
Benzinga
Palantir Joins The Ranks Of Microsoft, Amazon Web Services After Winning This Contract
Palantir Technologies Inc's PLTR federal cloud service offering has won a DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6) PA from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With this accreditation, Palantir expands its cloud offering to include a new Secret Region, achieving FedRAMP and IL5 with the release of Palantir Federal Cloud Service (PFCS) in 2019.
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
salestechstar.com
Anblicks is now a Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner for Data & AI, Digital & App Innovation, and Infrastructure Solution Areas
Anblicks achieved Microsoft Azure Solution partner status and enhanced its capabilities to help customers manage and govern their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions on Azure Cloud Platform. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise...
Copernic Space And Sfera To Democratise Space Data Access With Cudo Compute
The partnership will give the wider commercial market access to excess satellite imaging power, downlinking power, and low-cost secondary sales to lower the cost of Earth Observation (EO) data. Why it matters. An open marketplace applying Web3 technology and distributed computing would allow new commercial accessibility and drive the shared...
Windows 11 22H2 update includes enhanced phishing protection
In a nutshell: One of the new features Microsoft rolled out with the Windows 11 22H2 update late last month should help users keep their credentials more secure. The company designed it to guard against phishing attempts and discourage users from using bad passwords. If a user begins typing their...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0