Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Shane Whitter out for the season

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
An already thin linebacker corps just became thinner. According to a report from Parker Thune of OUInsider and 247Sports, the Oklahoma Sooners will be without linebacker Shane Whitter for the remainder of the season.

In his third season with the Sooners, Whitter suffered a shoulder injury, making him the second Sooners linebacker to be lost for the season. In fall camp, T.D. Roof suffered an elbow injury.

Oklahoma’s depth at linebacker is being tested. As Thune mentions, the Sooners have just four scholarship linebackers that have played this season for Oklahoma.

There’s the starting trio of Danny Stutsman, David Ugwoegbu and (Cheetah) DaShaun White along with true freshman Jaren Kanak.

Whitter had appeared in three games for the Oklahoma Sooners and played 49 snaps.

The loss of Whitter stretches the linebacker group, especially on special teams. More opportunities could be on the horizon for Kanak, Jake McCoy, and true freshmen Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis. As Thune notes, it appeared the plan was to redshirt both linebackers, but that may have been dashed with the latest injury.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

