The Cardinals escaped certain danger by executing a rundown play on the Phillies to perfection. With a runner on first and third in the sixth inning of Game 2 in the National League Wild Card series, the Cardinals escaped the inning by picking off rookie third baseman Alec Bohm, tagging him out in the rundown before the runner on third could cross the plate.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO