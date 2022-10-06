Read full article on original website
See Cardinals force Phillies into rundown, escape trouble in Game 2 of Wild Card series
The Cardinals escaped certain danger by executing a rundown play on the Phillies to perfection. With a runner on first and third in the sixth inning of Game 2 in the National League Wild Card series, the Cardinals escaped the inning by picking off rookie third baseman Alec Bohm, tagging him out in the rundown before the runner on third could cross the plate.
MLB Playoffs: Judge, Verlander join fray as 8 teams remain
Major League Baseball’s first foray into a best-of-three wild-card round provided its share of memorable moments. A 15-innin
Fantasy football: 5 running backs to target in buy-low trades
Ezekiel Elliott is among the five running backs UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler recommends to target in a buy-low fantasy football trade entering Week 6 of the NFL season.
