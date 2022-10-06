ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

#15 Wake Forest football rolls over Army

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - Wake Forest (5-1) won in all facets on Saturday night defeating Army 45-10 in front of a sellout home crowd of 32,524 fans. Sam Hartman threw for 246 yards and a touchdown in the win. A.T. Perry caught that touchdown. He had 11 receptions for 118...
NC man hit in head with sledgehammer prop during fight at youth football game

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was injured after being struck by a sledgehammer prop during a youth football game on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Kernersville Police Department, officers were called at about 11:14 a.m. EDT to Glenn High School after receiving a report about multiple people fighting at the game, which involved 6-year-old players, WRAL-TV reported.
Double Fame: Page Gets a New Football Field and Airtime on Jared and Katie

Page hit a double lottery recently with being gifted $100 million anonymously and having our football and cheerleading teams featured on Jared and Katie. Page High School has just latterly been endowed by an anonymous group of donors with the contribution of $1 million. The money is meant to go towards our school’s football field and the need for a turf. The Guilford County board of education unanimously voted 8-0 to accept the insanely generous donation at their meeting on Thursday, September 22nd.
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
Boil Water Notice lifted in Mocksville

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Boil Water Notice that had been active in Mocksville for the past few days has been lifted. The town’s Public Works Department says it has completed water main repairs and water tests did not find any contaminants. The notice is officially lifted as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, citizens are now […]
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck

When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
Boom Supersonic Announces Tooling and Automation Supplier for Overture Superfactory

Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability, today announced that it has selected Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) as the tooling and automation provider and integrator for the Overture final assembly line. This strategic partnership is an important prerequisite for aircraft production at the Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina. Site preparation at the Superfactory is already underway, and groundbreaking is on track for December 2022.
