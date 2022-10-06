Read full article on original website
WITN
#15 Wake Forest football rolls over Army
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - Wake Forest (5-1) won in all facets on Saturday night defeating Army 45-10 in front of a sellout home crowd of 32,524 fans. Sam Hartman threw for 246 yards and a touchdown in the win. A.T. Perry caught that touchdown. He had 11 receptions for 118...
Winston Salem, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston Salem. The Central Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Central Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
Brawl at a youth football game leaves a man with a head injury at Glenn High School in Kernersville
NC man hit in head with sledgehammer prop during fight at youth football game
phspagesbypage.com
Double Fame: Page Gets a New Football Field and Airtime on Jared and Katie
Page hit a double lottery recently with being gifted $100 million anonymously and having our football and cheerleading teams featured on Jared and Katie. Page High School has just latterly been endowed by an anonymous group of donors with the contribution of $1 million. The money is meant to go towards our school’s football field and the need for a turf. The Guilford County board of education unanimously voted 8-0 to accept the insanely generous donation at their meeting on Thursday, September 22nd.
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in North Carolina made the cut.
WXII 12
Fight breaks out at Southern Guilford High School football game, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fight broke out at a high school football game between juveniles, deputies said. On Oct 7, a physical altercation at a Southern Guilford High School football game occurred. Guilford County deputies responded to the fight as a large crowd formed around the two juveniles involved.
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
Raleigh News & Observer
Police: Man hit in head with sledgehammer as brawl erupts at NC youth football game
Boil Water Notice lifted in Mocksville
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Boil Water Notice that had been active in Mocksville for the past few days has been lifted. The town’s Public Works Department says it has completed water main repairs and water tests did not find any contaminants. The notice is officially lifted as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, citizens are now […]
PHOTO: North Carolina Cop Carries 4-Foot Snake Off of Roof Around Her Neck
When a four-foot snake found its way on top of a North Carolina resident’s home, local police didn’t hesitate to grab a ladder and get to work. The call came to the High Point Police Department earlier this week, but while responding to the first sighting, officers couldn’t find the scaly escape artist. Thankfully, though, another resident spotted the huge serpent on their roof and issued a second call to the police department. This time, they enlisted the help of the High Point Fire Department and used their ladder to bring the snake to sssafety.
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
Tal Blevins opened Machete Restaurant in Greensboro, NC just three weeks before the 2020 COVID lockdown. Fortunately, the restaurant was a hit from the beginning thanks to his unique style of building a foodie following.
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
Missing teen out of Winston-Salem found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Jaylin Lewis was found safe Sunday night. PREVIOUS STORY: Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenaged boy. According to investigators, police are searching for 15-year-old Jaylin Lamont Lewis. Investigators said Lewis was last seen Sunday on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem wearing a light...
wfmynews2.com
Circle K in Greensboro robbed twice by the same woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police arrested a Greensboro woman in connection to robbing the same gas station a week apart from another, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers said they got a call overnight at 4:30 a.m. about someone robbing the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road Friday.
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street closed in Greensboro after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – I-40 Eastbound at South Elm Eugene Street is closed due to a crash involving injuries. The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The call reporting the crash came in around 6:18 p.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route. The […]
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Boom Supersonic Announces Tooling and Automation Supplier for Overture Superfactory
Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability, today announced that it has selected Advanced Integration Technology (AIT) as the tooling and automation provider and integrator for the Overture final assembly line. This strategic partnership is an important prerequisite for aircraft production at the Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina. Site preparation at the Superfactory is already underway, and groundbreaking is on track for December 2022.
