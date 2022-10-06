Read full article on original website
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersAugusta, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
NCS Nets Island Win
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Soccer players from Nobleboro Central School and Vinalhaven faced off Wednesday, Sept. 28 with the NCS Lions netting a 4-1 win. Coach Aaron Bradbury and Athletic Director Michelle York took the NCS team aboard the ferry out of Rockland. Student athletes enjoyed the crisp fall weather on the crossing to the island, then bested their opponents on the field.
Brunswick Wins Class A Golf Title, Scarborough’s Twombly Wins Individual Title
The Class A Golf Championships were held on Friday, October 7th at Natanis Golf Course and Brunswick won the Class A State Title and Scarborough's Marc Twombly won the individual title, shooting a 3 under par 69. The Team Standings were. 1. Brunswick 312 +24. 2. Falmouth and Scarborough 317...
SFGC Turkey Shoot Shotgun Competition
Upcoming Turkey Shoot Competitions at the SFGC Rifle Range. The Samoset Fish and Game Club is announcing their upcoming Turkey Shoot competition events at their rifle range in Bristol. The events are open to the public and all are welcome to attend a day of friendly competition and camaraderie. Competitors will have one shot per round for all events. Competitors are vying for a “Top Shot” title and a turkey. The person who shoots closest to the center of the target earns the title and prize.
Round Pond
William Smith had the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when his daughter, Judith Utley, hosted a surprise 90th birthday party with his close friends at The Chamberlain House here in Round Pond. Judith, along with Irv and Marty True, were taking him to lunch when Judith said that she...
Joanna Leigh Rubenstein
Joanna Leigh Rubenstein, 51, died on Oct. 6, 2022. Joanna died comfortably at her home after a lifelong struggle with Rett syndrome. Rett syndrome is a rare neurologic and developmental disorder which expresses itself early in infancy and results in a severe loss of cognitive and physical functioning. She lived at 4835 Somerville Street in the Stanton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pa. She was attended by her nurse and caregiver.
Caught on camera: Bear spotted wandering through Windham
WINDHAM (WGM)-- A bear has been spotted roaming through Windham, with residents capturing it on camera. It's not entirely uncommon in Maine, even in more populated parts of the state, but many in Windham say they haven't seen one in town before. "I was sitting at my desk in the...
Want to Buy This Auburn, Maine, Roller Skating Rink, the Legendary Rollodrome?
This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
Maine Savings Amphitheater Provides Update on Luke Combs Refunds
Those who attended the second sold-out Luke Combs show in Bangor have a refund coming their way, soon. Maine Savings Amphitheater has an update for Luke Combs fans who've been awaiting a ticket refund. Combs refunded tickets to his second show at the Waterfront venue on September 3. Luke didn't feel like his voice was up-to-par, and cut his set short, so he gave everyone their money back.
Who Goes to Bubba’s Sulky Lounge in Portland, Maine, at 8 in the Morning?
The historic, iconic, and slightly creepy Bubba’s Sulky Lounge has been causing dancing fever in Portland since 1961. The two light-up dance floors and themed dance party nights bring folks of all ages to the local joint on Portland Street to tear it up on the weekends. If you’re...
“The Tater Report” Is A Portland, Maine Treasure
The best thing on the internet coming out of Maine right now could very well be "The Tater Report." This incredible social feed is the genius of the Portland Parks and Recreation Department and a man named TATER. Tater is Keith Forest, a Parks and Rec employee who has worked for the city for 20 years. His Tater Report videos have been viewed by thousands around the world!
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Maine artifact hunter rescued after spending a cold night in the woods
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A man from the town of Mexico was found safely early Saturday morning after getting lost while looking for artifacts. Game Wardens say the 90-year-old man left a note for his family on Friday saying he was headed to Township E in Franklin County to look for artifacts around old cellar holes and settlements.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
Police investigating an early morning shooting near a school in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, the man called the Lewiston Police Department after he was shot in the stomach. Auburn police officers were able to...
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
Friendly Toast Opens First Maine Restaurant Amid Expansion
The Friendly Toast, which bills itself as an all-day brunch and bar spot, is continuing its expansion across New England with a new location in Portland, Maine and plans for two others in the works. Eric Goodwin, co-owner of The Friendly Toast, told the Business Journal that another restaurant is...
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
