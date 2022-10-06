Read full article on original website
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
Red and Black
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
Vince Dooley has been diagnosed with a “mild case of COVID,” according to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. The former Georgia football coach has been taken to a local hospital. Dooley was scheduled to appear at the UGA Bookstore prior to the game against Auburn, a frequent...
What Bryan Harsin said during the presser after 42-10 loss at No. 2 Georgia
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin will address reporters after the Tigers’ 42-10 loss against No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers had 258 yards on offense compared to 500 yards by the Bulldogs. Auburn trailed 14-0 at the half. Auburn had 10 penalties and 10 first downs on offense, and 93...
Legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley hospitalized
ATHENS, Ga — Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley is hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, UGA confirmed to Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo. The school says Dooley, 90, is hospitalized with a mild case of COVID-19. The school could not confirm any additional details.
Five reasons Auburn football can beat Georgia
Here are five reasons why the Tigers escape the Bulldogs with a win.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Auburn, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus, suspect arrested
ATHENS, Ga. — Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News around 2:12 a.m. officers were on...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle; disputes and traffic stops result in slew of arrests
Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 19 – 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Arrest- 36-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop. Arrest- 36-year-old Loganville man was arrested for...
accesswdun.com
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
AG Carr warns of romance scam costing older adults thousands
ATLANTA — As scams continue to target older adults in Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr released tips and warnings to watch out for when dealing with certain schemes and frauds. In a post to Twitter, Carr stated that his office recently received a guilty plea in a case against...
Judge to hear arguments on special election lawsuit
A judge from Columbia County will hear arguments today in Athens: it’s a lawsuit brought by a citizens group that is looking to overturn a decision by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections. The Elections Board has set March 21 of next year as the date for a special...
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Car, storage unit broken into and more
A man’s car was broken into off of Airport Road around 1 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The man said his car was entered into after 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, the report said. The man said he has video footage of the car’s tail lights turning on around 1 a.m., but police couldn’t see any activity around the car.
MyNorthwest.com
Would an airport in Pierce County change the area ‘for the worse?’
With the demand for a second airport increasing annually, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recently recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. There are three options being considered for construction: “Pierce County East” located south of Graham that includes state route 161, “Pierce County Central” located south of...
