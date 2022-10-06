Election Day is just over a month away and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot. A new elections law went into effect after the August primary election and, as local election authorities, we have an obligation to educate voters about what to expect when they vote this fall. We want Missourians to be informed, confident and — most importantly — engaged voters so we’ve made a list to prepare them for Nov. 8.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO