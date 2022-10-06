ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth, IL

Decider.com

Family’s ‘Stranger Things’ Floating Max Halloween Display Draws Large Crowds

Halloween season is finally upon us and we all know that one house in town that spends hours upon hours creating elaborate Halloween outdoor displays. As elaborate as you think the one in your town is, a family in Illinois made a great Stranger Things decoration as part of their Halloween display. Unfortunately they had to argue with local authorities to be able to show off their work. Aubrey and Dave Appel, who make lots of spooky stuff as HorrorProps on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, recently unveiled their Plainfield home’s Halloween decorations. Part of their display is a mannequin dressed like Max...
PLAINFIELD, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show

The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pumpkin-carving craftsmanship on display at Jack O' Lantern World in Lake Zurich

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) -- Halloween is around the corner, and right now in Lake Zurich, thousands of carved pumpkins are on display in a walkthrough you won't see anywhere else.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the theme for this year at Jack O' Lantern World is "around the world." The three-quarter-mile walk is filled with lit-up carved pumpkins paying tribute to some of the world's most famous sights."We have a 25-foot-tall pyramid. We have an over 25-foot-tall Eiffel Tower," said Peter Starykowicz. "We honor the Norse lands with a  40-foot-long Viking ship."Starykowicz created the displays. He is an architect...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Bahama

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Our PAWS Pet of the Week is just as amazing as the vacation itself. Meet Bahama. Bahama is a sweet 1-year-old, 50-pound Terrier mix who enjoys spending quality play time with her human! She's looking for an experienced dog owner to give her plenty of love, exercise, and enrichment. Bahama's favorite activity is going on walks! She enjoys rolling in the grass, chasing leaves, and sniffing new smells. Bahama likes to have her own space, so her ideal home would have a private entrance. She loves to play with toys and run around. Due to her size and enthusiastic personality, she'd do best in a home without small children.This gorgeous girl has the biggest heart and will be a loyal friend!Bahama is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You’re In The Mood For An Old Fashioned

This is not a guide to the best Old Fashioneds in Chicago. This is a guide to the best places for when your shirt is tucked in, and you're feeling dignified. For when all you want to do is stare contemplatively into a fireplace and think about your life in short, Hemingway-ian sentences. When the only thing to match your feeling of refinement is a timeless drink of spirit, bitters, and sugar.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Macy's offering 2 stores in 1 with grand opening in Evergreen Park this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting this week, southwest suburban shoppers can find all their favorites at Macy's and then head upstairs for some deals.The department store is holding a grand opening in Evergreen Park - offering two stores in one.It will be at the shopping center at 97th and Western.The first floor is called "Market by Macy's" - a smaller version of the stores we are familiar with.The second floor is "Macy's Backstage."The company says shoppers can find clothes, products, and brands on trend but at a discount.There is a private shopping event Thursday before opening to everyone tomorrow.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Eater

These Sandwich Shops Show Midwestern Food Is Far From Basic

Although the cuisine of the Midwest draws both admiration and scorn for its simplicity and straightforwardness, Chicagoans are wholeheartedly embracing sandwiches rooted in Midwestern comfort. Some of the city’s most talented chefs are applying their years of culinary training to craft sandwiches that transcend their meek cultural perceptions. And make no mistake: In this case, simple does not mean “basic.”
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.

