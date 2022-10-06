Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
MTSU Student Recruitment Stop in Nashville Full of ‘True Blue’ Spirit, Community
MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee highlighted not only the quality of the university’s academic offerings and facilities at the Nashville True Blue Tour event, but the Blue Raider spirit — putting people first. “The most important part is the people, our caring faculty and staff and the emphasis...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Airport Hosts STEAM Festival Event Oct. 22
The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
murfreesboro.com
Larry Smith Obituary
Mr. Larry Wendell Smith, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Chittyville, IL to the late Lemma Clarence and Velma Ruth Sherrard Smith. Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had a lengthy career before retiring from what became Whirlpool in their wiring department. Mr. Smith was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, and his lab. Mr. Smith loved Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals baseball and would watch any basketball game he could find during basketball season.
