Mr. Larry Wendell Smith, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8, 2022 with his family by his side. He was born in Chittyville, IL to the late Lemma Clarence and Velma Ruth Sherrard Smith. Mr. Smith proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had a lengthy career before retiring from what became Whirlpool in their wiring department. Mr. Smith was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed the great outdoors, gardening, and his lab. Mr. Smith loved Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals baseball and would watch any basketball game he could find during basketball season.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO