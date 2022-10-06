ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN's plans for new hospital denied by Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Lehigh Valley Health Network's proposal to develop a hospital on the land at Whitehall Farms on Lehigh Street and Municipal Drive was denied Monday night during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners meeting. LVHN's failure to soothe the community's concern about heightened traffic issues was...
HEALTH SERVICES
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks pumpkin artist shows off skill on 'Halloween Wars'

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. — A Berks County woman is carving out a creative pumpkin path. "I look at the picture and I just carve it. That's it," said Jannet Michael of Maidencreek Township. "I started with watermelon, carving cantaloupe, honey dew, vegetable, and then I started carving the pope, because he was coming here to United States."
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Vehicle engulfed in flames after crash in Upper Saucon

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash left a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Lehigh County on Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said it happened at the intersection of Routes 309 and 378 in Upper Saucon Township around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames. A tow truck also...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitehall#Patriots#American Football#Epc
WFMZ-TV Online

As inflation hits families, Pennsylvania increases food assistance

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania’s economy and population have grown at a slow pace, recent inflation driving up the cost of goods has squeezed families. In response, state officials have expanded eligibility for SNAP benefits. The increase is the second in recent months for food assistance. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy