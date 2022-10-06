Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
New Hope Academy celebrates new head of school, plus start on dining hall expansion
New Hope Academy recently announced its sixth head of school since the private school in Franklin was founded in 1996. Dr. Tonja L. Williams, who has served the Nashville community and beyond for more than 25 in years, was welcomed last week with a ceremony that also included a groundbreaking for a dining hall addition.
Tennessee Tribune
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
‘Classroom should be an equalizer’: Wilson County school board member calling for removal of ideological, political, religious flags & materials
A Wilson County school board member is calling for all political, ideological, and religious flags to be taken down in the classroom. That would include pride flags and safe space stickers.
wilsonpost.com
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66
The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
mtsu.edu
Message from President McPhee on parking garage incident
Following an altercation and arrest on our campus earlier this week and the subsequent attention created on various social media platforms, I wanted to briefly address campus safety. As a campus community of over 25,000 people, we face many of the challenges of the community around us. In this case,...
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Names NICU After Generous Donors Lee and Susan Moss
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation are celebrating their newly named neonatal intensive care unit after generous donors Lee and Susan Moss. Lee and Susan have been supporters of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, originally Middle Tennessee Medical Center, when Lee began his service on the Ascension...
wgnsradio.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to shape future generations,' UNC historian tells MTSU audience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn't build these monuments...
parentherald.com
Mother and Daughter Team Up To Tackle Lack Of Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens in Nashville
Stacks of furniture and cardboard boxes crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones' new apartment in Madison. It is the same price as her old one in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but far less comfortable and half the size. Jones told WZTV her former home was convenient and neighborly and...
radio7media.com
Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Airport Hosts STEAM Festival Event Oct. 22
The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service is Receiving $3 Million Grant
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES IS RECEIVING A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $3,000,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT FAMILIES AND CHILDREN AFFECTED BY OPIOIDS AND OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP GRANT THROUGH THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IS DESIGNED TO INCREASE THE WELL-BEING, IMPROVE PERMANENCY, AND ENHANCE SAFETY OF CHILDREN WHO ARE IN OR ARE AT RISK OF OUT OF HOME PLACEMENT DUE TO A PARENT OR CAREGIVER’S OPIOID OR OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. TDMHSAS WILL BE WORKING WITH PARTNERS AT CENTERSTONE, THE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, AND THE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF THE COURTS TO DELIVER THESE SERVICES FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. THE COVERAGE AREA FOR THIS GRANT IS NINE COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE: BEDFORD, COFFEE, FRANKLIN, GILES, HICKMAN, LAWRENCE, LINCOLN, MARSHALL, AND MAURY COUNTIES. GRANT FUNDING FOR THIS PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2027.
Sidelines
Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media
Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek to undergo restoration work Saturday, volunteers needed
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Restoration work will continue in Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek Saturday, and volunteers are needed. Green Interchange volunteers will be planting, mulching and pruning native trees along the stream from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Efforts will extend upstream to a previously unrestored segment of Garrison...
wgnsradio.com
The Mother of a Missing 29-Year-Old Man in Middle Tennessee is Asking for the Help of Local Residents
UPDATE: The mother who reported that her son was missing says they have since made contact with her son. Details of what occured have not yet been released. WGNS will keep you informed. PREVIOUS REPORT - (MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A missing Middle Tennessee man who has not been seen since Tuesday,...
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
