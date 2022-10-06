ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Tribune

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66

The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Education
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Rutherford County, TN
Education
City
Murfreesboro, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
mtsu.edu

Message from President McPhee on parking garage incident

Following an altercation and arrest on our campus earlier this week and the subsequent attention created on various social media platforms, I wanted to briefly address campus safety. As a campus community of over 25,000 people, we face many of the challenges of the community around us. In this case,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawn Powell
radio7media.com

Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States

IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Airport Hosts STEAM Festival Event Oct. 22

The Murfreesboro Municipal Airport is proud to announce participation in the Discovery Center’s Sixth annual TN STEAM Festival, Oct. 14-23, 2022. Murfreesboro Airport is hosting an Airport STEAM Festival event Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Airport invites the public to engage STEAM from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to learn about what the Murfreesboro Airport does for the surrounding community.
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service is Receiving $3 Million Grant

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES IS RECEIVING A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $3,000,000 GRANT TO SUPPORT FAMILIES AND CHILDREN AFFECTED BY OPIOIDS AND OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP GRANT THROUGH THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IS DESIGNED TO INCREASE THE WELL-BEING, IMPROVE PERMANENCY, AND ENHANCE SAFETY OF CHILDREN WHO ARE IN OR ARE AT RISK OF OUT OF HOME PLACEMENT DUE TO A PARENT OR CAREGIVER’S OPIOID OR OTHER SUBSTANCE MISUSE. TDMHSAS WILL BE WORKING WITH PARTNERS AT CENTERSTONE, THE DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, AND THE ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF THE COURTS TO DELIVER THESE SERVICES FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. THE COVERAGE AREA FOR THIS GRANT IS NINE COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE: BEDFORD, COFFEE, FRANKLIN, GILES, HICKMAN, LAWRENCE, LINCOLN, MARSHALL, AND MAURY COUNTIES. GRANT FUNDING FOR THIS PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2027.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcs#Magnet Schools#Business Education#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus High School#Rcs School Spotlight#Holloway High School#The Supreme Court
Sidelines

Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media

Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy