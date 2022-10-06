ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Yolanda Hadid Praises Daughters Gigi & Bella for Handling 'Exaggerated' Pressures of Social Media (Exclusive)

Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they've been able to deal with the "pressure" of life in the spotlight in the modern age of tabloids and social media. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Dwayne Johnson on Choosing 'Stability' for His Daughters Over Politics and That Viral Baby Moment (Exclusive)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy shaking hands and holding babies -- but not in the name of politics. The 50-year-old actor recently shut down any possibility of a presidential run, saying it was "off the table" so that he could focus on being a present father to his youngest daughters. Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went viral earlier this month for doting over a tiny baby girl who had essentially crowd surfed her way to the stage during a press event for his new film.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KTVB

Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kanye

Comments / 0

Community Policy