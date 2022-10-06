Read full article on original website
Celebrities Speak Out as Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram Accounts Are Suspended for Anti-Semitic Posts
Kanye "Ye" West's controversies continue. After upsetting many with his White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the 45-year-old rapper and designer spent the weekend writing several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
Yolanda Hadid Praises Daughters Gigi & Bella for Handling 'Exaggerated' Pressures of Social Media (Exclusive)
Yolanda Hadid is proud of her daughters for how they've been able to deal with the "pressure" of life in the spotlight in the modern age of tabloids and social media. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
Dwayne Johnson on Choosing 'Stability' for His Daughters Over Politics and That Viral Baby Moment (Exclusive)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy shaking hands and holding babies -- but not in the name of politics. The 50-year-old actor recently shut down any possibility of a presidential run, saying it was "off the table" so that he could focus on being a present father to his youngest daughters. Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went viral earlier this month for doting over a tiny baby girl who had essentially crowd surfed her way to the stage during a press event for his new film.
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
Joseph Baena Reveals Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Reaction to His 'DWTS' Performances (Exclusive)
Joseph Baena is feeling the love from his famous father. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model has been consistently pulling off impressive performances on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been watching all along. Baena and his pro partner Daniella Karagach -- who...
No, the banana-eating tree frog in the viral video is not enormous; the video was edited
A tree frog became a viral social media star on Oct. 5. What did it do to achieve such fame? It looked really, really big in a video and devoured a banana. The video has been viewed at least 8 million times on Twitter and liked more than 1.9 million times on TikTok.
