US News and World Report

Animal Rights Activists Not Guilty in Theft of Utah Piglets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury in Utah found two animal rights activists not guilty on charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly took two sick piglets from an industrial pig farm. Activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Picklesimer with the California-based group Direct Action Everywhere had argued...
UTAH STATE
Judge: Jury in Wife Slaying Won't Be Told About Earlier Case

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
OHIO STATE
Editorial Roundup: Texas

Dallas Morning News. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Poisonous abandoned oil wells are all over North Texas. State must make sure it receives $344 million in federal money to plug troublesome orphan wells. Tens of thousands of dangerous and abandoned oil wells pierce the Texas landscape. Because they were never plugged...
TEXAS STATE
Wildfire Smoke Affecting Air Quality in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive...
OREGON STATE
Georgia Prosecutor Seeks Testimony From Police Chaplain in Election Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking testimony from a police chaplain featured in a Reuters investigation into efforts to pressure an election worker to falsely admit to voter fraud, court filings show. Fulton County District...
GEORGIA STATE

