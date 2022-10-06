Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Animal Rights Activists Not Guilty in Theft of Utah Piglets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury in Utah found two animal rights activists not guilty on charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly took two sick piglets from an industrial pig farm. Activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Picklesimer with the California-based group Direct Action Everywhere had argued...
US News and World Report
Judge: Jury in Wife Slaying Won't Be Told About Earlier Case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Dallas Morning News. October 5, 2022. Editorial: Poisonous abandoned oil wells are all over North Texas. State must make sure it receives $344 million in federal money to plug troublesome orphan wells. Tens of thousands of dangerous and abandoned oil wells pierce the Texas landscape. Because they were never plugged...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Smoke Affecting Air Quality in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Georgia Prosecutor Seeks Testimony From Police Chaplain in Election Probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Georgia prosecutor investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election is seeking testimony from a police chaplain featured in a Reuters investigation into efforts to pressure an election worker to falsely admit to voter fraud, court filings show. Fulton County District...
US News and World Report
National Republicans Flock to Georgia to Bolster Herschel Walker’s Senate Campaign Amid Controversies
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to stump for GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose campaign is engulfed in an evolving scandal after reports that he asked a woman to have two abortions. [. READ:. Debates Don’t Deter From...
Comments / 0