Schaumburg, IL

10 dental leadership moves

Several DSOs appointed new C-suite leaders, and two dental schools will soon get new deans. Here are 10 recent dental leadership moves:. 1. Atlanta-based D4C Dental Brands appointed John Williamson COO. 2. Chicago-based Bright Direction Dental promoted Nisheeth Singh to the role of CEO. 3. Chicago-based Phase 1 Equity appointed...
6 dentists making headlines

Several dentists spoke with Becker's last week about the latest trends in dentistry. Here are six dentists who have made headlines since Oct. 4:. 1. Barry Jacobson, DMD, along with his company, HQRC Management Services, and 13 affiliated dental practices, agreed to pay $753,457 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by allegedly performing and billing for medically unnecessary therapeutic pulpotomies on pediatric patients.
California Dental Association's advice for dentists on adverse patient occurrences

There are several actions dental practices can take to prepare themselves for adverse occurrences during patient treatment. The California Dental Association compiled advice for dental practices Oct. 7. Eight ways dental practices can prevent adverse patient occurrences:. 1. Have documented evidence of establishing and maintaining formal safety protocols that staff...
4 dental supply chain updates

Here are four dental supply chain updates Becker's has reported on since Sept. 7:. 1. SmileGuard resin, a new 3D printing material developed by Desktop Metal, received FDA clearance. 2. Mussel Polymers developed an alternative tooth sensitivity treatment designed to help alleviate pain. 3. 3Shape will provide digital dentistry solutions...
Schaumburg, IL
Meet the CEOs of 5 major DSOs

Here are the CEOs of five of the biggest DSOs in the U.S.:. Patrick Bauer. President and CEO of Heartland Dental. Mr. Bauer has been president of Heartland since 2009, and before becoming CEO in 2015, he served as COO since 1997. Mr. Bauer has more than 25 years of experience in dental and healthcare operations management. Heartland has more than 1,600 supported offices across 38 states.
