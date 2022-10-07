The Senate 2022 midterm election map has transformed again against Democrats, and there is not much President Joe Biden can do about it. Democrats' hopes of at least keeping the Senate this November have dimmed as polls in such battleground states as Georgia and Nevada capture closer contests. But although Biden's approval ratings have improved and he has hit the road this week to survey hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida, it is unclear whether presidential travel to Georgia and Nevada will help the Democratic incumbents.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO