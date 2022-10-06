Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings

(MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A missing Middle Tennessee man who has not been seen since Tuesday, October 4th, worked just over the Rutherford County line in Antioch. 29-Year-old Blayne Nguyen (last name is pronounced Win) is employed by Asurion near the interchange of I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway. After learning about his disappearance, WGNS spoke to Nguyen’s mother Miza Dorris. According to Dorris, a neighbors camera recorded what appeared to be at least two men attacking her son outside of his Sumner County condo on October 4th…

SUMNER COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO