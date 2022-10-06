Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings

Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Holds Mock Chemical Spill Drill
A mock drill involving a chemical leak in the Central Magnet School cafeteria prompted the school to evacuate students to the soccer field Tuesday. Principal Dr. John Ash initially placed the school on a Code Red where students cleared the hallway and teachers closed the doors. Moments later, he and...
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
‘Classroom should be an equalizer’: Wilson County school board member calling for removal of ideological, political, religious flags & materials
A Wilson County school board member is calling for all political, ideological, and religious flags to be taken down in the classroom. That would include pride flags and safe space stickers.
wgnsradio.com
The Mother of a Missing 29-Year-Old Man in Middle Tennessee is Asking for the Help of Local Residents
(MIDDLE TENNESSEE) A missing Middle Tennessee man who has not been seen since Tuesday, October 4th, worked just over the Rutherford County line in Antioch. 29-Year-old Blayne Nguyen (last name is pronounced Win) is employed by Asurion near the interchange of I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway. After learning about his disappearance, WGNS spoke to Nguyen’s mother Miza Dorris. According to Dorris, a neighbors camera recorded what appeared to be at least two men attacking her son outside of his Sumner County condo on October 4th…
New burn bans added as dry weather sticks around
Hendersonville and Sumner County are experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in all of middle Tennessee, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
2 seriously injured in roll-over crash in Smith County
First responders had to extract three people from a car after a rollover accident in Smith County Sunday morning.
smokeybarn.com
Coopertown Tobacco Barn Total Loss Ater Friday Afternoon Fire, 2 Acres Lost
COOPERTOWN TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A tobacco barn is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Friday afternoon. The barn is located off Hwy 49 near York Rd tucked in behind Pizza Hut. MAP The first call came into 911 at 3:12 PM. The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly but the structure was already fully involved when they arrived. Police Officers with Pleasant View and Coopertown assisted firefighters by chasing down embers and small fires in the heavenly wooded area.
wilsonpost.com
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66
The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
wgnsradio.com
Local Event for Area Youth to be held on October 22nd in Smyrna
A nonprofit outreach ministry that serves Rutherford County will host a community event entitled, “The Annual Soldiers 4 Christ Youth Explosion.” Nikita Martin stated…. The upcoming event will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club from 7PM to 9PM. Area youth can enter to win a scholarship and more. Those interested, simply need to email their story to FirstGod01@Gmail.com to register.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
fox17.com
Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek to undergo restoration work Saturday, volunteers needed
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Restoration work will continue in Murfreesboro's Garrison Creek Saturday, and volunteers are needed. Green Interchange volunteers will be planting, mulching and pruning native trees along the stream from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Efforts will extend upstream to a previously unrestored segment of Garrison...
Crews fight fire at a Brentwood home
Brentwood Fire crews responded to a house fire on Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two people were home at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.
wmot.org
Advantage in Greater Nashville housing market rapidly tilting toward buyers
(Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee’s housing market continued to tilt toward buyers in last month after being a strong seller’s market for much of the past two years. The Greater Nashville Realtor’s Assoc. says there were nearly 10,000 homes on the market across the mid-state during September. Compare that to April when less than half that number of homes were listed for sale.
2 arrested after selling drugs laced with fentanyl in Nashville parking lot
A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
wgnsradio.com
Republic Files "Motions To Dismiss" Against City's Federal Lawsuit Against Them
(MURFREESBORO) NewsRadio WGNS works to give all views on stories so that the public can form opinions based on information from all. The information in this story is from Republic Services, and Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland will be on WGNS "live" from 8:10-9:00AM this coming Wednesday morning ((10/12/2022) to interact with the public.
Man allegedly threatens Trousdale County woman at knifepoint, forces her to take off clothes
A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Trousdale County.
WTVF
Consumer Reports: How to fight back against medical debt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you've ever been contacted by a collection agency because of a medical debt, you are not alone. More than 40 million people have unpaid medical bills that have been sent to collections. Consumer Reports has advice on what to do before you pay anything.
