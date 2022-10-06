'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting

Read full article on original website
Washington State receiver Renard Bell, running back Nakia Watson sidelined indefinitely with injuries
PULLMAN – Washington State receiver Renard Bell and running back Nakia Watson will be sidelined indefinitely due to injuries sustained last weekend, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told local media members Monday. Dickert expects Bell and Watson to return to WSU’s lineup “at some point, but it won’t be until...
First look: Washington State travels to Corvallis seeking ninth consecutive win against Oregon State
What is it? Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) looks to rebound from its road loss against USC and extend its winning streak versus Oregon State to nine when it visits a Beavers team (4-2, 1-2) that is coming off a dramatic win. Where is it? Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.
Four-star 2024 prospect Dedan Thomas Jr. lists Gonzaga in final six
Dedan Thomas Jr. named Gonzaga as one of his finalists less than a week after Bulldogs coach Mark Few paid a visit to the four-star 2024 point guard prospect. Thomas Jr. told On3 Recruiting’s Joe Tipton he’s focused on six schools: Gonzaga, Arizona, UNLV, Florida, UCLA and Houston.
Cougars offensive skill players sustain injuries; backup tailback shines in loss at USC
LOS ANGELES – Washington State’s starting running back went down with an injury during the Cougars’ 30-14 loss to sixth-ranked USC. But the backup tailback’s performance on Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum should provide some level of encouragement for WSU fans. True freshman Jaylen Jenkins...
EWU notebook: Special teams the difference for Weber State with kickoff return, fake punt
OGDEN, Utah – Even if its special teams trickery wasn’t as successful as last year against the Eastern Washington Eagles, Weber State sure kept kicks and punts interesting again Saturday. In its 45-21 victory over Eastern, Weber State tried a surprise onside kick, returned a kickoff for a...
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
Washington State guard Grant Stephens ejected for targeting against Southern Cal
LOS ANGELES – Washington State right guard Grant Stephens was tagged with a targeting penalty and ejected during the third quarter of the Cougs' game Saturday against No. 6 USC. The penalty will keep the senior Northern Colorado transfer out of the WSU lineup for the first half of...
Washington State defense can't stop USC ground game as Trojans separate in second half
LOS ANGELES – Edge rusher Brennan Jackson lamented Washington State’s inconsistent tackling in the second half against sixth-ranked Southern Cal. The Cougars had trouble bringing down Trojan running back Travis Dye, who slipped through defenders and spearheaded the Trojans’ methodical offense after the half, keying his team to a 30-14 win Saturday at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
TV Take: It was a tough to switch from Mariners historic comeback to catch beginning of WSU-USC
It happened. The worst thing possible. The Mariners tied their playoff game with the Blue Jays just as the Washington State football team was scheduled to start its game at No. 6 USC. A decision had to be made – unless a second TV or some sort of ESPN feed...
No. 6 Southern Cal pulls away in the second half, tops visiting Washington State 30-14
LOS ANGELES – For Washington State, it was an unsatisfying finish to a Pac-12 series that has produced plenty of frustration over the past century. Southern Cal used timely plays – and timely penalties – to capture an advantage, then gradually pulled away in the second half to turn back visiting WSU.
Washington State brings healthy roster to Los Angeles for Pac-12 tilt against No. 6 USC
LOS ANGELES – All of Washington State's first-teamers and second-stringers suited up for warmups ahead of the Cougars' most challenging test of the season. WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) brought a healthy roster to the L.A. Coliseum for its conference matchup with the sixth-ranked USC Trojans (5-0, 3-0). Strong safety...
TV Take: It was a tough to switch from Mariners historic comeback to catch beginning of WSU-USC It happened. The worst thing possible. The Mariners’ tied their playoff game with the Blue Jays just as the Washington State football team was scheduled to start their game at No. 6 USC.
Navy, White teams let 3's fly during Gonzaga's Kraziness in the Kennel showcase
Officially, the 3-point portion of Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel showcase concluded when Rasir Bolton upstaged Malachi Smith during the final round of a four-man competition, making 15-of-20 shots from five spots on the floor – including two “money ball” shots – while his fellow guard made 13.
2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- From vendors to magicians and activities for the whole family, the Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is back for 2022. The event ran from Friday to Saturday at Clover Island Inn. One event organizer tells us how much the event has grown over the years. "We've seen a huge huge...
Fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wash.- Fire crews remain on scene of a morning fire at Columbia River Seed in Plymouth. The fire is reportedly out, but crews continue to monitor hot spots. According to Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire District 6, a special crew will be needed to remove the burnt seeds from the facility.
Gas leak closes roads, leads to evacuations in Southridge area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A reported gas leak near Plaza Way and 40th Avenue in Kennewick has closed roads and businesses in the area have been evacuated. According to a reporter on scene, a command post has been set up near the Ridgeline roundabout and crews are trying to get the gas turned off by Cascade Natural Gas.
Heritage University recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Heritage University recognizes National Indigenous Peoples' Day, which is observed on Monday, October, 10, this year. In honor of the day Maxine Brings Him Back Janis, Ed. D. the Presidents Liaison for Native American Affairs at Heritage, released a statement reading in part:. "It is with reverence that...
Car fire on I-182 westbound closes down a lane in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A vehicle fire off I-182 just before I-82 closes down a lane in Richland. Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2 tells us one person was in the car. The car began to over heat when the person pulled over on the freeway, the car caught on...
Protesters gather in Pasco for an Abortion Rally
Saturday the Fall of Reckoning event took place in Pasco, as protesters gathered to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Event organizer Audrey said "we're all gathered today to demonstrate our rage at what's going on in this country." She was just one of many people that showed...
