'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting

It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO