Canali is finally ready to celebrate its new home in New York City. Over the summer, the Italian men’s luxury brand quietly relocated its store one block south, from 625 Madison Avenue to 600 Madison Avenue. During August and September, Canali continued to work on the location and deal with the supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of some of its fall line. But now the work is complete, the store is stocked and the family-owned company is ready to shout about it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO