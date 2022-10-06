Read full article on original website
Related
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Canali Takes Wraps Off New Madison Avenue Flagship
Canali is finally ready to celebrate its new home in New York City. Over the summer, the Italian men’s luxury brand quietly relocated its store one block south, from 625 Madison Avenue to 600 Madison Avenue. During August and September, Canali continued to work on the location and deal with the supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of some of its fall line. But now the work is complete, the store is stocked and the family-owned company is ready to shout about it.
Talk 1340
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0