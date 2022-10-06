There should be a club for New York natives turned Los Angeles transplants, because those who get it, get it. The differences between the two major cities are aesthetically obvious, but there are also energetic elements of New York that are extremely difficult to replicate. So naturally, when the unofficial mayor of NYC, Alicia Keys, slid through to sprinkle a taste of the Empire State onto the City of Angels, I had to be in the audience at YouTube Theater. The adoring Pink Sweat$ kicked off the affair with “Coke & Henny, Pt. 2,” “PINK MONEY,” and “Honesty.” Radiating the warmth...

