Vibe

Alicia Keys Plants New York Roots In Los Angeles With ‘Alicia + Keys’ Tour

There should be a club for New York natives turned Los Angeles transplants, because those who get it, get it. The differences between the two major cities are aesthetically obvious, but there are also energetic elements of New York that are extremely difficult to replicate. So naturally, when the unofficial mayor of NYC, Alicia Keys, slid through to sprinkle a taste of the Empire State onto the City of Angels, I had to be in the audience at YouTube Theater. The adoring Pink Sweat$ kicked off the affair with “Coke & Henny, Pt. 2,” “PINK MONEY,” and “Honesty.” Radiating the warmth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

Finding Styling and Comfortable Coats for Women at a Price that Anyone can Afford

It is not at all simple to purchase coats for women. When purchasing one for a girl, there are numerous aspects to consider. The first and most important thing should keep in mind is to never make a hasty choice while selecting a winter coat. Since a girl would not need to buy wholesale womens coasts very year, a nice winter coat may serve well for many years and help save a lot of money. When having a winter coat, a girl won’t have any trouble making it through the gloomy and chilly winters.
APPAREL
getnews.info

Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History

Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
getnews.info

Make My Website: Rated among Top 3 Web Designers in Melbourne

Make My Website, a web design agency based in Melbourne, Australia takes pride in announcing that ThreeBestRated has recommended us as one of the Top 3 Web Designers in the Melbourne region. This award has been a result of a rigorous 50-point inspection, which includes major parameters like the History...
TECHNOLOGY
getnews.info

The Natural History of Cryptid Creatures launches Kickstarter Campaign

Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, This Book is The Adventurer’s Guide to the World’s Most Legendary Cryptids!. The Natural History of Cryptid Creatures is the ultimate adventurer’s guidebook to the world’s most legendary cryptids. The book aims to serve as a quick visual guide to help identify some of the most fascinating and mysterious cryptids around the world. Moreover, it contains highly detailed artworks and information about these intriguing creatures. To publish this book worldwide, its creator has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

