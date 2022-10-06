Read full article on original website
Heavena Wilson
4d ago
The Man was a Ex boyfriend not even a fiancee...The money should be held equally divided in trust for each child untill they reach a certain age..
Jennifer Harvey
4d ago
Tupper had no right to her Estate. Their son does however and he has the right to raise his kid. Tupper just wants the money.
Rayne
3d ago
Their son is old enough to decide where he wants to be. He shouldn't have others making this choice for him.
Reply(1)
Anne Heche’s Son Slams Late Actress’ Ex Amid Estate Battle
Anne Heche’s eldest son says her ex is using “unfounded personal attacks” to wrestle control of her estate. Attorneys for Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, are trying to stop the court from recognizing a will that Heche emailed to her lawyers and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper back in 2011. Tupper and Heche dated from 2007 to 2018 and share son Atlas, 13. Heche’s email left all of her assets to Tupper “to be used to raise my children and then give to the children.” Laffoon’s lawyers say she never signed it, making it null and void. Tupper, 57, says Laffoon is too young to run the estate and that he’s unemployed, according to court filings. Tupper also claims that Laffoon hasn’t talked to his younger brother since their mom’s death, but Laffoon is accusing the Canadian actor of keeping him away. The current value of Heche’s estate is unknown. She died on Aug. 14, days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. She had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Anne Heche's Son Homer Questions Validity Of Will Actress Allegedly Left Ex James Tupper As Estate Battle Rages On
Anne Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer, does not believe that the actress left a will to her ex James Tupper, and now he has rushed to court to question the validity of the document, Radar reported. Article continues below advertisement. The Hollywood star passed away on August 11 after her car...
Popculture
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation
Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple was convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer — and face up to 30 years in prison, but the initial October 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads a new legal document obtained by PEOPLE, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
REVEALED: Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Fellow Inmate Lyfe Jennings To Sing For Him While In Prison
Jeffrey Dahmer allegedly asked R&B artist Lyfe Jennings to sing for him while the two were both imprisoned in the same jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising claim was made by Jennings – now 44 years old – on Sunday via a video posted to Instagram.According to the I Still Believe singer, Dahmer asked Jennings to sing for him while the musician was cleaning the prison floors."Like I said, I was a porter,” Jennings explained. “In case you don’t know, a porter is a cat who cleans the railings, the floor, mops and sweeps.”“I was real young then, so they let...
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Step Out After His Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Files For Divorce
Jeff Bezos was spotted out on the town with Lauren Sánchez on Wednesday, the same day news broke of his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's divorce from her second husband, Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett. The former Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend, 52, were seen smiling and holding hands as...
A judge says he will be 'forced' to give Rudy Giuliani jail time unless the former mayor pays his ex-wife $225,000 by next month
Judith Giuliani said in a lawsuit that her ex-husband has fallen behind on alimony payments totaling $262,000, The New York Post reported.
The Hollywood Gossip
Alec Baldwin Facing Criminal Charges, Prison Time For Rust Shooting
It’s been nearly one year since Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of the movie Rust. Hutchins’ death occurred when a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin discharged and struck a fatal blow to the cinematographer. The shooting appears to have been a freak accident, but...
Breaking His Silence: Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 2016 Abuse Allegations 'Completely Untrue'
Brad Pitt is calling out his estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she claimed he physically abused both herself and their children while on a 2016 flight from France to the United States. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep has now stated that her allegations are "completely untrue."
Johnny Depp's New Girlfriend, Joelle Rich, Is a Top Defamation Lawyer
Johnny Depp has a new girlfriend. Depp is reportedly dating his former lawyer, Joelle Rich. Rich, 37, is a London-based attorney who has built her net worth defending her clients against defamatory allegations in print, online, and social media. Article continues below advertisement. Rich’s net worth is reportedly in the...
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
‘I Have No Maids’: Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Demands $140k To Comb Through Elvis’ Daughters’ Finances In Support War
Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood wants Elvis’ only child to cough up a substantial amount of money to allow him to keep fighting her in court over support, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lockwood said he believes Presley should pay him $140k...
Alec Baldwin heads out in NYC with his family after reaching settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband as filming set for January: DA says the deal WON'T stop criminal investigation
Alec Baldwin has been pictured leaving his New York City apartment after he announced filming for Rust will continue following a deal between him and slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband. The actor was spotted getting into a car with his kids as wife Hilaria watched on following the bombshell update...
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell...
Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT
Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...
How Amber Heard Allegedly Feels Amid Johnny Depp’s Reported Romance With His Lawyer
Amid Johnny Depp's new romance, alleged details on Amber Heard's reported feelings have surfaced.
'Love Is Blind' 's Iyanna McNeely Officially Files for Divorce from Jarrette Jones
Former Love is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are moving forward with their legal separation. According to documents viewed by PEOPLE, McNeely officially filed for divorce from Jones through the Circuit Court of Cook County on Sept. 23. McNeely, 28, has hired Chicago-based attorney Amanda Oliver to represent her in the case, while Jones, also 28, has chosen to represent himself.
Amber Heard Has Reportedly Been Living Quietly In Spain For Months Under A Terrific Pseudonym
Amber Heard has reportedly been in Spain, and the locals have kept their mouths shut.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Accuses Wife's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported
90 Day Fiancé's Andrei Castravet suspects wife Elizabeth "Libby" Castravet's family could be behind the unexpected roadblocks in his path to permanent U.S. residence. In Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Andrei met with his immigration attorney to get information about making his residence permanent after his two-year green card and extension expired.
