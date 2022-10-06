'Eastern is a family': Wyatt Musser, former Kamiakin grads, illustrate EWU's relationship-minded recruiting

Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: Grace Melcher homers twice for Central Valley; Ferris' Hailey Orton hits two-run homer in win over Cheney
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Central Valley 19, Mt. Spokane 10: Grace Melcher hit two home runs among her four hits and totaled 10 RBIs and the Bears (11-4, 9-3) defeated the visiting Wildcats (9-4, 6-4). Avery Erickson went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for CV.
“It’s my favorite place in the world" - Gonzaga 2023 commit Dusty Stromer reflects on Kraziness visit, improvements in his game
It’s a small sample size with three visits to Gonzaga’s campus in the last 11 months, but Dusty Stromer feels quite comfortable at his future address. Stromer, who committed to the Zags last May, sat courtside Saturday during Kraziness in the Kennel with his father, Eric. The 6-foot-6 wing had experienced noisy atmospheres inside the McCarthey Athletic Center before on visits for GU-Texas and GU-Saint Mary’s last season.
Washington State receiver Renard Bell, running back Nakia Watson sidelined with injuries during game against Southern Cal
LOS ANGELES – Washington State came into the game with a healthy roster, but the Cougars lost a couple of their top contributors to injuries during Saturday's 30-14 Pac-12 loss to No. 6 USC. Senior slot receiver Renard Bell, a WSU starter, disappeared from the Cougar lineup late in...
Football Fans Are Furious With Awful Targeting Ejection On Saturday Night
Contact football is turning into two-hand touch these days. A Washington State offensive lineman has been ejected from tonight's Washington State game for... blocking a defender. Cougars lineman Grant Stephens leveled a USC defender who was running after WSU quarterback Cam Ward. Refs reviewed the play, called targeting and ejected...
Gonzaga's Drew Timme puts on entertaining show at Kraziness in Kennel
Per usual, Drew Timme was entertaining before, during and after Saturday’s Kraziness in the Kennel. Timme didn’t repeat his “we’re taking it all” line from his address to the McCarthey Athletic Center crowd last year, but he did give props to the 6,000 fans in attendance while needling Kentucky coach John Calipari, who made it clear he wanted the Zags-Wildcats game Nov. 20 to be held at the Spokane Arena instead of the Kennel.
pacificnwsports.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs 2022-23 Basketball Schedule with Updated Times and TV
The Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball is geared up for another big season in 2022-2023. We have an updated schedule, which includes start times and television coverage for this season. (Updated 10/08/22) The Gonzaga Bulldogs return a stacked roster as they chase their elusive first National Championship. To prepare for the challenge,...
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
3 Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,000 a Month
If you've got West Coast dreams but only $2,000 to spread across any given 30-day period, your options are almost non-existent -- almost. Although life is more expensive adjacent to the Pacific Ocean...
Crosby House Museum will unveil Norman Rockwell painting of Bing Crosby at free open house
The pairing of two American classics like Bing Crosby and Norman Rockwell is so natural that it's no wonder that Spokane’s famous son was rendered several times by the illustrator and painter best known for his work done for the “The Saturday Evening Post” magazine for nearly five decades.
Hermiston family needs help covering daily trips for cancer treatment
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Rising gas prices are impacting people across the Northwest in different ways, but for a family based out of Hermiston, that cost is impacting a situation that’s far more daunting than a ride to work. Christy Woodard, a mother from Hermiston, Oregon, was diagnosed with...
nbcrightnow.com
Gas leak closes roads, leads to evacuations in Southridge area of Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A reported gas leak near Plaza Way and 40th Avenue in Kennewick has closed roads and businesses in the area have been evacuated. According to a reporter on scene, a command post has been set up near the Ridgeline roundabout and crews are trying to get the gas turned off by Cascade Natural Gas.
nbcrightnow.com
Car fire on I-182 westbound closes down a lane in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A vehicle fire off I-182 just before I-82 closes down a lane in Richland. Jack Derderian with Benton County Fire District 2 tells us one person was in the car. The car began to over heat when the person pulled over on the freeway, the car caught on...
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
