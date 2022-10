TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4.4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world's biggest chipmaker, plunged 8.3%.

