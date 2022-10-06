Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ffxnow.com
Senior living facility opens in Great Falls, filling major housing need
A much-discussed senior living community is now open in Great Falls. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last month to open the Residence at Colvin Run at 1131 Walker Road. In attendance were a few local officials, including Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust. The 53,000-square-foot facility is being run by IntegraCare,...
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this week
This week, drivers in the Fredericksburg area can expect brief daytime delays on the Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway over the Rappahannock River. VDOT announced that routine bridge inspections will be underway from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Oct. 3-7
The weekend is almost here. Before you consider whether your neighborhood school should have a speed camera or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Ideas for potential stories...
WAMU
Neighborhoods Like NoMa, Crystal City are growing so fast they need another Metro entrance
In 2004, Metro came to the North of Massachusetts Ave neighborhood — it was WMATA’s first infill station built between existing stations. And just a decade later, the station was already outpacing ridership estimates set for 2030. In the years since the station came to NoMa, the neighborhood...
ffxnow.com
New pickleball courts in McLean and Mount Vernon now complete
Fairfax County’s inventory of pickleball facilities has expanded with the arrival of 10 courts dedicated to the increasingly popular sport. Newly renovated courts at Lewinsville Park in McLean and George Washington Park in Mount Vernon will officially open on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Fairfax County Park Authority announced yesterday (Thursday).
gmufourthestate.com
THE FLATS ON UNIVERSITY, FAIRFAX’S NEWEST APARTMENT COMPLEX
As the newest apartment complex hits the streets of Fairfax for Mason students, many promising opportunities lie ahead for building a sense of community in the area. The Flats on University was just a mere construction project that Fairfax citizens and Mason students witnessed in the early months of last year, as the blueprints were still being made. As of Aug. 19th, the apartment complex has been open to the public for leasing. The Flats is one of the first off-campus communities curated for students who attend George Mason University.
Virginia State Police issues Senior Alert for missing Fairfax County man
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The Fairfax County Police Department said Ascone, 75, last was seen in the 5300 block of Cat Tail Ct. in […]
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th
Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
ffxnow.com
VDOT offers new park to make up for 495 NEXT encroaching on Scott’s Run Nature Preserve
The ongoing widening of I-495 from Tysons to McLean will require the permanent taking of 1.15 acres from Scott’s Run Nature Preserve. As compensation, the Virginia Department of Transportation has proposed building a new park for the Fairfax County Park Authority on a 1.83-acre site at the corner of Georgetown Pike and Balls Hill Road that it currently uses as a maintenance yard.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
fox5dc.com
Bethesda Row Arts festival returns for 24th year
BETHESDA, Md. - The Bethesda Row Arts Festival returned to downtown Bethesda, Maryland over the weekend. The event, which was being held for the 24th year, featured works of art from more than 165 artists from around the country. The works included paintings, photography, jewelry and sculptures. Of the 165...
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Retired Priest Found Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse — “Terry Wayne Specht, 69, of Pennsylvania was found not guilty by a jury in Fairfax County of one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13, court records show. Investigators claimed the assault took place in 2000, according to an indictment, when Specht was chaplain and assistant principal at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.” [The Washington Post]
macaronikid.com
When Fall Leaves Will Peak In Howard County
Wondering when the color of fall leaves will peak in 2022 near Howard County and where best to see them?. David Angotti can tell you. He is a statistical expert and the co-founder of the site SmokyMountains.com. His love for weather, travel, technology, and the autumn season led him to begin developing a nationwide fall leaf map in 2013 after one Smoky Mountains visitor too many inquired with him when the leaves would be at their fall best.
ffxnow.com
Police: Man shot at officers and led chase from Arlington to West Falls Church
A 27-year-old man was arrested in West Falls Church last night after fleeing from and shooting at police officers and troopers in both Fairfax and Arlington counties. Identified as Ricardo Singleton, the man fired “several rounds” at Fairfax and Arlington officers and Virginia State Police troopers who converged on the Bestway Supermarket shopping center at the intersection of Arlington Blvd and Graham Road, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a joint media briefing.
bethesdamagazine.com
Nine fun fall activities happening in Montgomery County this weekend
October brings a range of events and activities in celebration of the spooky season and the arrival of fall. This weekend there will be events ranging from haunted attractions to a movie screening. Here are nine to check out this weekend:. Field of Screams. Field of Screams, a popular haunted...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to open first bakery in Prince George's County
WOODMORE, Md. — Editor's note - The video above was from when Nothing Bundt Cakes gave out bundtlets to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Sept. 1. The town of Woodmore is getting a whole lot sweeter. A bakery chain specializing in Bundt Cakes is opening up its first store...
northernvirginiamag.com
California and Scandinavian Influences Inspired This Custom Build Home in Vienna
Clean lines and functionality define this Vienna home, custom-built for a young family. . When a young family decided to custom build a house in Vienna, they had one important thing in mind. “We wanted to use the home to raise our children (currently 6, 9, and 13 years old) and see them through high school,” says the homeowner.
