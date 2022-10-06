FIELDING, Utah (KAKE) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs in northern Utah. KUTV reports Shane Adams lost the horse, named Mongo, while camping in Utah's West Desert. It was early on a spring morning when there was still snow on the ground. Mongo was tied up outside Adams' tent when a herd of wild mustangs ran by the camp. Mongo took off and Adams was unable to stop him.

