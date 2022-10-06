Read full article on original website
Lost horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KAKE) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs in northern Utah. KUTV reports Shane Adams lost the horse, named Mongo, while camping in Utah's West Desert. It was early on a spring morning when there was still snow on the ground. Mongo was tied up outside Adams' tent when a herd of wild mustangs ran by the camp. Mongo took off and Adams was unable to stop him.
Kansas family fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most. Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.
Medical marijuana advocates hope possession pardons open door for legalization in Kansas
President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon thousands of Americans charged with simple marijuana possession and potentially begin the process of loosening the drug’s federal classification. Here in Kansas, advocates say it is a step that opens doors locally. “It’s a good step in the next direction,” Jordan...
