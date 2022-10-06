ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAKE TV

Lost horse returns home after running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah

FIELDING, Utah (KAKE) — A horse has returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs in northern Utah. KUTV reports Shane Adams lost the horse, named Mongo, while camping in Utah's West Desert. It was early on a spring morning when there was still snow on the ground. Mongo was tied up outside Adams' tent when a herd of wild mustangs ran by the camp. Mongo took off and Adams was unable to stop him.
KAKE TV

Kansas family fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
