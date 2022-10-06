Recently, a deplorable, faux-support letter for Chelsea School Board candidates Glenn Fox and Kate Henson was posted and emailed around Chelsea. The letter wrongly included other community members' names as well. The apparent intention was to damage Mr. Fox’s and Ms. Henson’s campaigns. All candidates have since condemned the post. It was published in the Sun Times News community section on our website. We removed it as soon as we were notified. However, screenshots of the post continue to circulate on social media. The images could be misunderstood as the STN making the comments. We are not.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO