Sylvan Township supports Chelsea with courthouse issue
Sylvan Township has put its support behind the city of Chelsea when it comes to keeping county court services in the community. At their Oct. 4 board meeting, the Sylvan Township Board unanimously supported signing a letter stating as much. The letter, regarding the 14A-3 District Court/122 S. Main Street...
Sylvan Twp: Planning Commission Mtg on Oct. 27
TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF SYLVAN, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Sylvan Township Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting at 18027 Old US 12, within Sylvan Township, on October 27 2022 at 7:00 p.m., that will include the following:
Freedom & Lodi Twps: Notice of Election Nov. 8
To the qualified electors of Freedom Township & Lodi Township:. Notice is hereby given that a primary election will be held in Freedom Township & Lodi Township on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations (all accessible for...
STN Response to the Recent Shameful Email/Post Circulated in Chelsea
Recently, a deplorable, faux-support letter for Chelsea School Board candidates Glenn Fox and Kate Henson was posted and emailed around Chelsea. The letter wrongly included other community members' names as well. The apparent intention was to damage Mr. Fox’s and Ms. Henson’s campaigns. All candidates have since condemned the post. It was published in the Sun Times News community section on our website. We removed it as soon as we were notified. However, screenshots of the post continue to circulate on social media. The images could be misunderstood as the STN making the comments. We are not.
CPD Weekly Report 10-11-22
Location: 200 block of Washington St. INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Washington Street for the report of a theft of two flags from his porch. The complainant stated that the flags had been placed outside on October 2, 2022, at approximately 11:00 am and at approximately 8:00 pm on the same date, he went outside and noticed that they were missing. An area canvass of the neighborhood yielded negative results of any witnesses or video footage of the theft.
Calling All Members of 1963 DHS Varsity Football Team
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. We have put the word out, to round up any varsity players from DHS’s last conference champion and undefeated football team: 1963. Please get them to Friday...
Dexter Cross Country Teams Run at Portage
The Dexter cross country teams took part in the largest invitational in the state this weekend and the girls came home 13th and the boys 15th in the race that had over 30 teams competing. The girls finished with 360 points in the race won by Pioneer with 117. Alena...
Dexter’s Lily Witte Sets New Pioneer Pool Record in Diving
Another meet, another pool driving record for Dexter’s Lily Witte. The Dexter girls’ swim and dive had a dual meet against Division 1 Pioneer powerhouse, and the Dexter divers shined. Despite tough judging, Lily Witte earned 293.70 points to set a new Pioneer pool record for 6 dives. Dexter’s Vivian Kinnard was second with 245.20 points followed by Grace Daly from Pioneer with 190.45, and Dexter’s Sefina Patterson and Bella Larson in 4th and 5th with 168.55 points and 158.50 points, respectively.
Dexter Tennis Finishes Fourth at D2 Regional
The Dexter boys’ tennis team wrapped up its season with a fourth-place finish at the D2 Regional in East Lansing last week. The Dreadnaughts finished with eight points, just one point behind South Lyon East, and was dominated by a strong Okemos team with 24. Connor Kniesteadt ended his...
Chelsea Swim and Dive Clips Tecumseh
The depth of the Chelsea girls’ swim and dive was the difference in the meet with Tecumseh last week as the Bulldogs came out on top 109-70. The teams split the 12 events with the Bulldogs and Indians both winning six each, but the Bulldogs came away with second-place finishes in 10 of 12 events and that was the difference in the meet.
Bulldogs Fall in SEC White Title Showdown
A high-flying Tecumseh offense was too much for the Chelsea football team Friday night as the Indians claimed the SEC White title with a 50-34 win. Tecumseh entered the game with a 6-0 record and was averaging over 50 points a game, but many believed they hadn’t seen a defense like the Bulldogs.
Dexter Soccer Victorious on Senior Night
The Dexter soccer team sent seven seniors out on a high note after a 4-2 win over Bedford on Senior Night last week. The Dreadnaughts celebrated with seven players to the game and they left the field with smiles as they snapped a three-game losing streak in the regular season finale against the Mules to finish with a 6-7-3 overall record heading into this weeks districts.
Dexter Field Hockey Cruises by Cranbrook
A big second half helped lift the Dexter field hockey team to a 7-0 win over Cranbrook-Kingswood last week. The win improved the Dreads record to 8-4-1 overall on the season. Marissa Skinner and Lillian Mitchell scored first-period goals to give the Dreads a 2-0 lead after one. It would...
