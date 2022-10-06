Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It is a new week and we are starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it only means 3 things. Number one that it I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgement. Number two that I can bring out my fluffy blanket Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgement and without sweating up a storm.
everythinglubbock.com
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
everythinglubbock.com
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old girl dies in Sunday evening crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kaila Riojas, 18, died Sunday evening after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to the crash, which happened in the 4200 block of 19th Street, at 6:00 p.m. LPD said a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Landon Newcomb, was westbound on […]
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
KCBD
LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was taken to UMC and died from their injuries. Person crimes detectives are investigating.
Truck overturned, stopped all South Loop eastbound near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A rollover with a large commercial truck was reported between Quaker Avenue and Indiana Avenue on South Loop 289 on Monday. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 5:08 p.m. Photos showed traffic backed up on the Loop, and all eastbound main lanes were blocked by the semi. LPD […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brownfield Hit-and-Run Victim Passes Away in Lubbock
A Brownfield man that was airlifted to Lubbock after being injured in a hit-and-run crash has passed away. KAMC News reports that 67-year-old Jose Tapia was critically injured after being struck by an SUV while exiting his car. This happened back on Sunday, September 18th. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and pronounced dead on Monday, October 3rd.
fox34.com
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
everythinglubbock.com
One person dead following shooting early Saturday morning in South Lubbock, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:01 a.m. in 2300 block of 143rd Street. One victim was found at the scene and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young woman turns herself in, 2021 Lubbock murder case
The Lubbock Police Department announced that Catelyn Pina, 20, turned herself in for a murder case in the 1600 block of 28th Street -- the shooting and killing of Domingo Siri.
Top 7 Gang Fugitives Wanted by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
Lubbock keeps growing, but that doesn't mean that our small town doesn't have its secrets. In Lubbock, there are around 20 gangs with their own backstory and history that most citizens don't even think about in their day to day lives. Currently, the Texas Anti Gang Center of West Texas...
Lubbock Co. family seeing more crime on property after more game rooms open up
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County family raised concerns after they have experienced several crimes on their property following the increase in Game Rooms near them. The Thomas family has owned property along Slaton highway for over 100 years, saying they noticed a change within the past year. “The first game room it started it […]
KCBD
‘Never give up faith:’ Lubbock widow hopes to encourage others after police arrest husband’s suspected killer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock widow is closer to finding closure, now that the man police believe killed her husband is in custody. She hopes to inspire other families to remain hopeful as they wait for justice to be served. Genesis Campbell got the call Tuesday morning that the...
everythinglubbock.com
LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
The City of Lubbock’s Food Truck Alley Happens Tuesday, October 11th
The City of Lubbock hosting its Food Truck Alley event on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event will take place in the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. The Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock...
fox34.com
Police identify teen seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday night collision in Lubbock that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at 12:38 a.m. on October 6, for reports of a...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Lubbock. The officials stated that the crash happened near 47th and Milwaukee at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0