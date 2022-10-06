It is a new week and we are starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it only means 3 things. Number one that it I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgement. Number two that I can bring out my fluffy blanket Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgement and without sweating up a storm.

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO