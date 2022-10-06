ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)

It is a new week and we are starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it only means 3 things. Number one that it I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgement. Number two that I can bring out my fluffy blanket Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgement and without sweating up a storm.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim was taken to UMC and died from their injuries. Person crimes detectives are investigating.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Brownfield Hit-and-Run Victim Passes Away in Lubbock

A Brownfield man that was airlifted to Lubbock after being injured in a hit-and-run crash has passed away. KAMC News reports that 67-year-old Jose Tapia was critically injured after being struck by an SUV while exiting his car. This happened back on Sunday, September 18th. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and pronounced dead on Monday, October 3rd.
BROWNFIELD, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One person dead following shooting early Saturday morning in South Lubbock, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:01 a.m. in 2300 block of 143rd Street. One victim was found at the scene and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police identify teen seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday night collision in Lubbock that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to Avenue X and Mac Davis Lane at 12:38 a.m. on October 6, for reports of a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

