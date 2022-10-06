ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
siouxcountyradio.com

Short Pursuit Ends in Two Arrests Near Airport

Two people were arrested following a pursuit north of Maurice early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, SD, and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia at 12:30 Sunday morning. The arrests are the result of a short pursuit on 460th Street, one mile...
MAURICE, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man

Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
NORFOLK, NE
thewayneherald.com

Multiple agencies respond to traffic accident

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department, along with the Winside Fire and Rescue Department, the Carroll Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol were among the agencies responding to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 Thursday afternoon (Oct. 6). The accident happened just before 5...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
NORFOLK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Accidents
County
Wayne County, NE
City
Wayne, NE
Wayne County, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
kfornow.com

Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman

Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
COLUMBUS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Roads#Traffic Accident#Winside Fire And Rescue#Carrol Fire#The Nebraska State Patrol
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Seven apply for county court judge

There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Channel Nebraska

'It brings the community together': Norfolk dentist office collecting donations

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A dentist's office in northeast Nebraska is collecting donations for those in need. The Dental Wellness Center in Norfolk is holding a "Socktober Extravanganza" to raise donations for warm-weather items. Each week of the month, the Dental Wellness Center is asking the public to donate a different...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Exotic animal auction held over weekend

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life

NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, NPS board of education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite says the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

JUDGE RULES IN FAVOR OF MOVILLE COUPLE IN PIPELINE SURVEY DISPUTE

A JUDGE HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE WHO REFUSED TO ALLOW SURVEY TEAMS FOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY’S NAVIGATOR PIPELINE ONTO THEIR PROPERTY. NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY SUED WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE OF MOVILLE, ACCUSING THE COUPLE OF VIOLATING A STATE LAW THAT ALLOWS ITS AGENTS ACCESS TO LAND ALONG ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE ROUTE.
MOVILLE, IA
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay

Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
News Channel Nebraska

NCN Football Rankings - Oct 9

NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its Week 8 rankings of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season. Ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's sports team, which includes: Brandon Aksamit, Jake Bartecki, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska, Creighton remain unchanged in latest D-I volleyball rankings

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams held strong to their positions in the AVCA Division I coaches poll on Monday. The Huskers remained at No. 3, behind unanimous No. 1 Texas and second-ranked Louisville, while Creighton stayed at No. 21. Creighton has now won six straight...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WSC rebounds, knocks off Minnesota State on homecoming

WAYNE, Neb. -- In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NSIC South while the Mavericks drop to 4-2 and 0-1 in the division.
WAYNE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy