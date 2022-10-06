Read full article on original website
siouxcountyradio.com
Short Pursuit Ends in Two Arrests Near Airport
Two people were arrested following a pursuit north of Maurice early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, SD, and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia at 12:30 Sunday morning. The arrests are the result of a short pursuit on 460th Street, one mile...
norfolkneradio.com
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
thewayneherald.com
Multiple agencies respond to traffic accident
The Wayne County Sheriff's Department, along with the Winside Fire and Rescue Department, the Carroll Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol were among the agencies responding to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 35 Thursday afternoon (Oct. 6). The accident happened just before 5...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
Sioux City pursuit ends after driver allegedly tried driving over bridge closed for construction
A man allegedly led local law enforcement in a pursuit in Sioux City early Friday morning, ending after the man tried to drive over a bridge that is currently closed for construction.
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
1011now.com
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
News Channel Nebraska
'It brings the community together': Norfolk dentist office collecting donations
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A dentist's office in northeast Nebraska is collecting donations for those in need. The Dental Wellness Center in Norfolk is holding a "Socktober Extravanganza" to raise donations for warm-weather items. Each week of the month, the Dental Wellness Center is asking the public to donate a different...
News Channel Nebraska
Exotic animal auction held over weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- An exotic animal auction took place this weekend in Platte Valley. Community members from around the area had the opportunity to purchase different types of animals that were for sale in Columbus at Ag Park. Some animals that were featured were yaks, cows, goats, different types of...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, NPS board of education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite says the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
kscj.com
JUDGE RULES IN FAVOR OF MOVILLE COUPLE IN PIPELINE SURVEY DISPUTE
A JUDGE HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE WHO REFUSED TO ALLOW SURVEY TEAMS FOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY’S NAVIGATOR PIPELINE ONTO THEIR PROPERTY. NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY SUED WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE OF MOVILLE, ACCUSING THE COUPLE OF VIOLATING A STATE LAW THAT ALLOWS ITS AGENTS ACCESS TO LAND ALONG ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE ROUTE.
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
News Channel Nebraska
NCN Football Rankings - Oct 9
NORFOLK - News Channel Nebraska has released its Week 8 rankings of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season. Ranking are compiled following votes by News Channel Nebraska's sports team, which includes: Brandon Aksamit, Jake Bartecki, Patrick Janssen, Eric McKay and Michael Shively.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska, Creighton remain unchanged in latest D-I volleyball rankings
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams held strong to their positions in the AVCA Division I coaches poll on Monday. The Huskers remained at No. 3, behind unanimous No. 1 Texas and second-ranked Louisville, while Creighton stayed at No. 21. Creighton has now won six straight...
News Channel Nebraska
WSC rebounds, knocks off Minnesota State on homecoming
WAYNE, Neb. -- In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are now 5-1 on the season and 1-1 in the NSIC South while the Mavericks drop to 4-2 and 0-1 in the division.
