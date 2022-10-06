Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
The List: Halloween candy Robin loves
CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
We Amplify Chicago Voices Fundraiser
The Chicago Independent Media Alliance seeks to heighten the visibility of local media outlets and amplify Chicago voices. Joining us now with details on a current fundraiser is Isaac Lewis Jr. and Yazmin Dominguez. We Amplify Chicago Voices Fundraiser. Now – October 17th. North Lawndale Community News: nlcn.org/cms.
9@9: Stop bragging & ‘Winnebago Guy’
CHICAGO – If there’s something that you are proud of and you want to tell the world about it, perhaps you shouldn’t take all the credit. “Stop Bragging” is the message of a collaborative study of a few university professors across the United States that was featured on “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday.
6@6: Pop-up offices & relationship ‘escalator’
CHICAGO – If you want to have an office feel at home, there is a way that you can make that happen. Steelcase.com has come up with a “Pop-Up Office” pod to give you a little privacy to do work wherever you live. That is one of a few topics that were discussed on the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens
DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers. The restaurants closed two years after the owner […]
Weekend Break: ‘Oktoberfestiversary’
Marcella checks out Ravenswood’s ‘Oktoberfestiversary,’ where people get a chance to donate money to food for those who need it and drink tons of beer. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago
It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
Boy who’s spent entire life in Chicago hospitals discharged Tuesday
CHICAGO — A boy born with a rare genetic disease left a South Side hospital Tuesday after spending his entire life under care. Francesco Bruno is affected by skeletal dysplasia — which impacts the ribs and does not allow his lungs to properly grow. He’s undergone numerous surgeries to expand his chest while surviving and thriving with the care team at La Rabida Hospital. It’s been his home for the last year and a half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair being brought back to life with augmented reality
CHICAGO — If you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time to the 1893’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, one resident’s mission has been to make that possible. Michael Finney has always been fascinated with “The White City,” the unofficial name for over 200 incapsulating structures built on top of Jackson Park.
Weekend Break: Marcella visits La Grange Park Antique Mall
Join Marcella in this Weekend Break while she checks out a vintage shop and shows off unique and timeless pieces. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
The Halloween 1994 Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago the Bears
The Bears opening home game this season on September 11 was played in a blinding rainstorm., I remember a similar game in the 1990s with pouring rain. Details?. You are recalling Halloween 1994-one of Chicago’s worst Halloweens–a night when a national Monday Night Football audience saw the Packers trounce the Bears 33-6. Weatherwise, it was a dreadful night with blinding rain driven by 60 mph northeast winds and accompanied by falling temperatures. Rainfall totaled 2.26 inches, a record for the day, and by late evening the rain turned to snow, whitening the ground in the north and northwest suburbs. The day’s biggest tragedy was a plane crash in northwest Indiana near Roselawn. The flight heading to O’Hare from Indianapolis encountered severe icing and crashed, killing 68 people aboard.
Inside the FBI File of George Halas, Paul Harvey, and other famous Chicagoans
Throughout the 20th century the FBI amassed a large trove of surveillance on Americans famous, forgotten, and everyone in between, resulting in numerous Americans having an “FBI file.”. In this segment for Backstory, Larry Potash takes a peek at what’s in some famous Chicagoans FBI files, and the scrutiny...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Frosty Saturday morning across the Chicago area
Frost occurred in most portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. Freezing temperatures were observed at several airport locations along and west of the Fox River Valley and inland southern locations. As of 7 AM the coldest airport temperatures were a 26 degree reading at Rochelle and 27 at Aurora/Sugar Grove. In the heart of Chicago temps were the coldest since late April, bottoming out at 38 degrees at both O’Hare and Midway.
Lightfoot latest to take advantage of longtime perk of office
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a page out of her political predecessors’ playbook in plastering her name and likeness in high profile places. When you drive up to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport you can’t miss a giant electronic billboard spanning the stretch of the roadway that features Lightfoot’s image gazing down at […]
‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side
CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
(KFDX/KJTL) — The “Tom, Mark, and Travis Show” is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is reunited with the band ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, October 14.
Tom Ricketts to Cubs fans: ‘We will be active in free agency’
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a letter to fans on Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2022 season that the team will be active in free agency and "have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster."
Tuesday Forecast: Temps in low 70s with mostly cloudy conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday with afternoon rain and breezy conditions. Winds: S 15-20 G30. High: 71. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly cloudy tonight with rain showers. Winds: S 10-15 G30. Low: 62. Wednesday Forecast: Mainly cloudy Wednesday with breezy conditions, showers...
The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI
Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
Cubs’ Hoyer planning more ‘intelligent spending’ this winter
What that means going forward, well, that remains to be seen.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0