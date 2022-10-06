Read full article on original website
Ron Herrera resigns as LA County Federation of Labor president after leaked audio of racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Ron Herrera, the president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned to the federation’s executive board on Monday after a leaked audio recording revealed he was involved in a conversation in which L.A. City Councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin De León made racist remarks.
Mayor Garcetti responds to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation.
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments. Martinez released the following statement on Monday morning:. “I take responsibility for what I said...
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Lynwood
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Lynwood early Saturday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard. When dispatched deputies arrived to the scene, they found that a 19-year-old man...
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — On a somber night in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District Friday, a group that transcends race, age and religion held a special prayer vigil to pierce the darkness of what this community has endured. It has been a week since 56-year-old Du Young...
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you’re a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky. The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California,...
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
Air Force major inspires change during Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach: ‘Reach for the stars’
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — A recent military report found that since 2003, only 2% of Air Force pilots have been African American, a disparity the service is trying to change. Now, one man who may help inspire that change was among the featured pilots at last weekend’s Pacific...
