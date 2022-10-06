ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Lynwood early Saturday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard. When dispatched deputies arrived to the scene, they found that a 19-year-old man...
LYNWOOD, CA
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States

If you’re a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky. The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California,...
IRVINE, CA
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

