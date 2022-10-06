ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

butlerradio.com

Glen T. Widenhofer

Glen T. Widenhofer, age 89, of Butler, unexpectedly passed away Fri., Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. A veteran of the U. S. Army, he enlisted during the Korean Conflict. In the course of Glen’s 23 year Army career he held a number of stateside assignments; he was stationed for nine years in Europe; and he did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Glen and eight of his brothers proudly served our country in various branches of the military, and one of them, Robert Widenhofer, was killed in action in World War II.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Emmett Maurice Woodruff

Emmett Maurice Woodruff, 61, of Butler passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born Birmingham, Alabama on June 23, 1961, to the late Barbara Ann Woodruff and Herbert Shorter. Maurice deeply cherished his family, exercising, reading, learning, and volunteering. His wisdom, strength, and resilience were truly an inspiration to the many lives he impacted. He leaves to cherish his memories, a special companion Laurie Smith; children, Drew, & Quinton, of Butler, PA; KaSaunte Woodruff (son), Karajih (grandson) of Erie, PA; two sisters, LaQuitta Houston Tompkins and Samantha Houston Austin, of Birmingham, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends received on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. A memory service will immediately follow in the funeral home. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Linda L. Wensel Mealy

Linda L. Wensel Mealy, 73, of Meridian, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, under the care of Quality Life Services-Sugarcreek, in Worthington, PA. Born July 1, 1949 in Kittanning, PA, Linda was the daughter of the late William and Martha (Ball) Wensel. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Shannock...
MERIDIAN, PA
butlerradio.com

Margaret Yurkovich

Margaret Yurkovich, 90, of Butler passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was retired from the Butler Area School District food service department. She was a member of All Saints Parish, St. Conrad Roman Catholic Church. Margaret enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sports. She especially...
BUTLER, PA
Butler, PA
Butler, PA
Pennsylvania Obituaries
butlerradio.com

Butler’s Ghost Walk Returns

Halloween is right around the corner and that means an annual spooky event is about to happen. The annual Butler Ghost Walk in downtown Butler is set for the last two Fridays and Saturdays in October. Butler historian Bill May leads the walking tour down Main Street, highlighting infamous stories...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies At 85

The longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives died this past weekend. Tony DeLuca of Penn Hills passed away at his home Sunday due to lymphoma. The Democrat was first elected to the house in 1982 and served on various committees, including the House Insurance Committee. DeLuca is being...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Carolyn A. Enslen

Carolyn A. Enslen, 64, of Renfrew, PA was peacefully called to the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with family at her bedside. Carolyn was born on July 15, 1958, in Butler, PA to Harry C. and Ann C. (Weser) Kirk. Carolyn was a graduate of Butler High School in 1976. She is preceded in death by her father Harry C. Kirk of Renfrew, PA and many aunts and uncles. Two special aunts to be recognized, Elsie M. Kirk and Marie K. Weser, both of Butler, PA. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Ann of Renfrew, her only son, Jeremy D. Enslen and his wife Andrea and her grandsons, Jaxson and Jakeob Enslen of Uniontown, PA, her brother Mark A. Kirk and sister Debra J. Kirk both of Butler; two nieces Nicole Hunt (husband Bruce) and Kelly Kirk both of Butler, a great niece, Alivia Coddington and great nephew, Miles Hunt; and two very special friends, Lori Wadowsky and Patrick Martin. Carolyn was a very devoted mother and loving grandmother who will be deeply missed. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
RENFREW, PA
Timothy Sullivan
Joshua Henry
butlerradio.com

South Butler Community Library to Host Local Authors

The public is invited to attend a free event to hear from a couple of local authors who have written books about living faith. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Bruce Kelly and Gary Goerk, for their “Author Talk Night” series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Kelly...
SAXONBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters

A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS

The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
GROVE CITY, PA
explore venango

Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
FRANKLIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
butlerradio.com

Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”

While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County

FINLEYVILLE — A person was found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday in Finleyville, Washington County. A Monongahela police officer was driving when he discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Avenue around 1:12 a.m., according to the Washington County coroner’s office. The road...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening

A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
COLUMBIANA, OH

