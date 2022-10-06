Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
butlerradio.com
Glen T. Widenhofer
Glen T. Widenhofer, age 89, of Butler, unexpectedly passed away Fri., Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. A veteran of the U. S. Army, he enlisted during the Korean Conflict. In the course of Glen’s 23 year Army career he held a number of stateside assignments; he was stationed for nine years in Europe; and he did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Glen and eight of his brothers proudly served our country in various branches of the military, and one of them, Robert Widenhofer, was killed in action in World War II.
butlerradio.com
Emmett Maurice Woodruff
Emmett Maurice Woodruff, 61, of Butler passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born Birmingham, Alabama on June 23, 1961, to the late Barbara Ann Woodruff and Herbert Shorter. Maurice deeply cherished his family, exercising, reading, learning, and volunteering. His wisdom, strength, and resilience were truly an inspiration to the many lives he impacted. He leaves to cherish his memories, a special companion Laurie Smith; children, Drew, & Quinton, of Butler, PA; KaSaunte Woodruff (son), Karajih (grandson) of Erie, PA; two sisters, LaQuitta Houston Tompkins and Samantha Houston Austin, of Birmingham, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends received on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. A memory service will immediately follow in the funeral home. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
butlerradio.com
Linda L. Wensel Mealy
Linda L. Wensel Mealy, 73, of Meridian, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, under the care of Quality Life Services-Sugarcreek, in Worthington, PA. Born July 1, 1949 in Kittanning, PA, Linda was the daughter of the late William and Martha (Ball) Wensel. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Shannock...
butlerradio.com
Margaret Yurkovich
Margaret Yurkovich, 90, of Butler passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was retired from the Butler Area School District food service department. She was a member of All Saints Parish, St. Conrad Roman Catholic Church. Margaret enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sports. She especially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Butler’s Ghost Walk Returns
Halloween is right around the corner and that means an annual spooky event is about to happen. The annual Butler Ghost Walk in downtown Butler is set for the last two Fridays and Saturdays in October. Butler historian Bill May leads the walking tour down Main Street, highlighting infamous stories...
butlerradio.com
Longtime State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies At 85
The longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives died this past weekend. Tony DeLuca of Penn Hills passed away at his home Sunday due to lymphoma. The Democrat was first elected to the house in 1982 and served on various committees, including the House Insurance Committee. DeLuca is being...
butlerradio.com
Carolyn A. Enslen
Carolyn A. Enslen, 64, of Renfrew, PA was peacefully called to the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with family at her bedside. Carolyn was born on July 15, 1958, in Butler, PA to Harry C. and Ann C. (Weser) Kirk. Carolyn was a graduate of Butler High School in 1976. She is preceded in death by her father Harry C. Kirk of Renfrew, PA and many aunts and uncles. Two special aunts to be recognized, Elsie M. Kirk and Marie K. Weser, both of Butler, PA. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Ann of Renfrew, her only son, Jeremy D. Enslen and his wife Andrea and her grandsons, Jaxson and Jakeob Enslen of Uniontown, PA, her brother Mark A. Kirk and sister Debra J. Kirk both of Butler; two nieces Nicole Hunt (husband Bruce) and Kelly Kirk both of Butler, a great niece, Alivia Coddington and great nephew, Miles Hunt; and two very special friends, Lori Wadowsky and Patrick Martin. Carolyn was a very devoted mother and loving grandmother who will be deeply missed. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Target 11 Exclusive: Student charged with raping teacher apologized, said he has ‘urges’
PITTSBURGH — According to a police report obtained exclusively by Target 11, the teacher said she was alone in her classroom at Oliver Citywide Academy on the morning of Sept. 29, when a 15-year-old student grabbed her chest. According to the report, she immediately “pushed his hand away and...
RELATED PEOPLE
butlerradio.com
South Butler Community Library to Host Local Authors
The public is invited to attend a free event to hear from a couple of local authors who have written books about living faith. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Bruce Kelly and Gary Goerk, for their “Author Talk Night” series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Kelly...
echo-pilot.com
'A heartbeat away': 3 reasons the Pa. lieutenant governor race matters
A pair of state representatives from Allegheny County are seeking a high post in Pennsylvania that receives low attention. While the governor's race takes up most of the campaign oxygen, Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis and Republican state Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso say their bids for the lieutenant governor's seat matter, too. The winner of this upcoming election will replace Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS
The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Pittsburgh 'Soul Show' returns to airwaves this weekend
WYEP’s loss is WZUM’s gain. WZUM, an independent nonprofit jazz radio station, announced it will begin airing the “Soul Show,” with its longtime host Mike Canton returning to the airwaves and producing the show as well. The “Soul Show” will be broadcast Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
Concerned resident in Hazelwood to Mayor Gainey: ‘Stand up for our kids’
PITTSBURGH — It was a packed house Wednesday as the Pittsburgh mayor’s office and Department of Mobility and Infrastructure discussed traffic and roadway safety in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood. “I don’t want none of these babies to be hurt, injured or anything else,” Mayor Ed Gainey told...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh officer accused of attacking woman at Star Lake, defying police
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Star Lake amphitheater in September. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Target 11, Chas Kulow became aggressive towards and uncooperative with EMS as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”
While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County
FINLEYVILLE — A person was found dead with a gunshot wound early Monday in Finleyville, Washington County. A Monongahela police officer was driving when he discovered the body lying in the road near 3608 Washington Avenue around 1:12 a.m., according to the Washington County coroner’s office. The road...
WFMJ.com
New Columbiana restaurant celebrating opening
A new restaurant is coming to Columbiana. Sabi's will be celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday, October 13 at 10 a.m.. The restaurant is also debuting an expansion to their building, which will be used for small banquets. Sabi's is a modern American restaurant that features fresh food...
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Comments / 0