Celebrities Speak Out as Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram Accounts Are Suspended for Anti-Semitic Posts
Kanye "Ye" West's controversies continue. After upsetting many with his White Lives Matter shirts at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the 45-year-old rapper and designer spent the weekend writing several posts that were deemed anti-Semitic, in which he declared his plan to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son
Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
Dwayne Johnson on Choosing 'Stability' for His Daughters Over Politics and That Viral Baby Moment (Exclusive)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy shaking hands and holding babies -- but not in the name of politics. The 50-year-old actor recently shut down any possibility of a presidential run, saying it was "off the table" so that he could focus on being a present father to his youngest daughters. Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went viral earlier this month for doting over a tiny baby girl who had essentially crowd surfed her way to the stage during a press event for his new film.
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
'House of the Dragon': Why Paddy Considine Refuses to Watch King Viserys' Big Episode
This story contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides." As House of the Dragon closes its chapter on King Viserys' reign, star Paddy Considine is looking back at the life and death of his beloved character. The 49-year-old English actor will not, however, be actually looking back at his performance on-screen.
