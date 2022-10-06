Read full article on original website
Margaret Yurkovich
Margaret Yurkovich, 90, of Butler passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. She was retired from the Butler Area School District food service department. She was a member of All Saints Parish, St. Conrad Roman Catholic Church. Margaret enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sports. She especially...
Carolyn A. Enslen
Carolyn A. Enslen, 64, of Renfrew, PA was peacefully called to the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with family at her bedside. Carolyn was born on July 15, 1958, in Butler, PA to Harry C. and Ann C. (Weser) Kirk. Carolyn was a graduate of Butler High School in 1976. She is preceded in death by her father Harry C. Kirk of Renfrew, PA and many aunts and uncles. Two special aunts to be recognized, Elsie M. Kirk and Marie K. Weser, both of Butler, PA. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Ann of Renfrew, her only son, Jeremy D. Enslen and his wife Andrea and her grandsons, Jaxson and Jakeob Enslen of Uniontown, PA, her brother Mark A. Kirk and sister Debra J. Kirk both of Butler; two nieces Nicole Hunt (husband Bruce) and Kelly Kirk both of Butler, a great niece, Alivia Coddington and great nephew, Miles Hunt; and two very special friends, Lori Wadowsky and Patrick Martin. Carolyn was a very devoted mother and loving grandmother who will be deeply missed. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Glen T. Widenhofer
Glen T. Widenhofer, age 89, of Butler, unexpectedly passed away Fri., Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. A veteran of the U. S. Army, he enlisted during the Korean Conflict. In the course of Glen’s 23 year Army career he held a number of stateside assignments; he was stationed for nine years in Europe; and he did a tour of duty in Vietnam. Glen and eight of his brothers proudly served our country in various branches of the military, and one of them, Robert Widenhofer, was killed in action in World War II.
Emmett Maurice Woodruff
Emmett Maurice Woodruff, 61, of Butler passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born Birmingham, Alabama on June 23, 1961, to the late Barbara Ann Woodruff and Herbert Shorter. Maurice deeply cherished his family, exercising, reading, learning, and volunteering. His wisdom, strength, and resilience were truly an inspiration to the many lives he impacted. He leaves to cherish his memories, a special companion Laurie Smith; children, Drew, & Quinton, of Butler, PA; KaSaunte Woodruff (son), Karajih (grandson) of Erie, PA; two sisters, LaQuitta Houston Tompkins and Samantha Houston Austin, of Birmingham, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends received on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. A memory service will immediately follow in the funeral home. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
Butler’s Ghost Walk Returns
Halloween is right around the corner and that means an annual spooky event is about to happen. The annual Butler Ghost Walk in downtown Butler is set for the last two Fridays and Saturdays in October. Butler historian Bill May leads the walking tour down Main Street, highlighting infamous stories...
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
Longtime State Rep. Tony DeLuca Dies At 85
The longest-serving member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives died this past weekend. Tony DeLuca of Penn Hills passed away at his home Sunday due to lymphoma. The Democrat was first elected to the house in 1982 and served on various committees, including the House Insurance Committee. DeLuca is being...
Foliage Report: Butler “Starting To Change Colors”
While we may be seeing some leaves change colors, we’re still early on in the fall foliage season according to state officials. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that Butler County and most of southwestern PA is still in the “starting to change colors” classification.
Local State Representative to Host Hearing Focusing on EMS
The public has an opportunity to hear more about the state’s crisis with EMS later this week. State Representative Tim Bonner will hold a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee at the Grove City Municipal Building Tuesday at 9 a.m. Testifiers including the Mercer County public safety director...
South Butler Community Library to Host Local Authors
The public is invited to attend a free event to hear from a couple of local authors who have written books about living faith. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Bruce Kelly and Gary Goerk, for their “Author Talk Night” series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Kelly...
Fogel’s Family Continues To Push For His Release
The family of a Butler native who is serving prison time in Russia is continuing to push elected officials after learning he is moving into a hard labor camp. 61-year-old Marc Fogel of Oakmont has been detained in a Russian prison for a year for possession of medical marijuana. His...
Local Students Fundraising for Local Charity
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, students at Butler County Community College are fundraising once again to allow for research. BC3’s Project Pink campaign benefits the Glimmer of Hope Foundation—which is a breast cancer awareness charity in Wexford. The Social Awareness Club will sell raffle tickets for...
Overnight Parking Limitations in Effect this Week in Butler City
Motorists can expect some overnight parking limitations in place on Main Street in Butler this week. Crews will be removing and replacing street trees from Wayne to Brady Streets. Work will take place on the northbound side of the street Tuesday at 8 p.m. until Wednesday at 6 a.m. Crews...
State Police Report that Vehicle Flees Scene of Accident
State Police report that a vehicle traveling east on Unionville Road in Franklin Township exited the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The accident happened Thursday just before 6 pm.
County Election Office To Move
Last week we reported that the Butler City magistrate’s office is moving, along with the county coroner. But, their current location on West Cunningham Street won’t stay vacant for long. County officials say the plan is to move the Bureau of Elections into that office. They say with...
