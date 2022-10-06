Carolyn A. Enslen, 64, of Renfrew, PA was peacefully called to the Lord on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with family at her bedside. Carolyn was born on July 15, 1958, in Butler, PA to Harry C. and Ann C. (Weser) Kirk. Carolyn was a graduate of Butler High School in 1976. She is preceded in death by her father Harry C. Kirk of Renfrew, PA and many aunts and uncles. Two special aunts to be recognized, Elsie M. Kirk and Marie K. Weser, both of Butler, PA. Carolyn is survived by her mother, Ann of Renfrew, her only son, Jeremy D. Enslen and his wife Andrea and her grandsons, Jaxson and Jakeob Enslen of Uniontown, PA, her brother Mark A. Kirk and sister Debra J. Kirk both of Butler; two nieces Nicole Hunt (husband Bruce) and Kelly Kirk both of Butler, a great niece, Alivia Coddington and great nephew, Miles Hunt; and two very special friends, Lori Wadowsky and Patrick Martin. Carolyn was a very devoted mother and loving grandmother who will be deeply missed. Arrangements through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.

