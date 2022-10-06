ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Moms Sharing Their Postpartum Depression and Anxiety Experiences: Reese Witherspoon and More

Sharing their stories. Reese Witherspoon, Behati Prinsloo and more celebrity moms have spoken openly about their postpartum depression. The Big Little Lies alum had “a different experience” after each of her children’s births, she told Jameela Jamil in April 2020. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had […]
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!

The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
Dwayne Johnson on Choosing 'Stability' for His Daughters Over Politics and That Viral Baby Moment (Exclusive)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy shaking hands and holding babies -- but not in the name of politics. The 50-year-old actor recently shut down any possibility of a presidential run, saying it was "off the table" so that he could focus on being a present father to his youngest daughters. Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went viral earlier this month for doting over a tiny baby girl who had essentially crowd surfed her way to the stage during a press event for his new film.
George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'

Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son

Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label

Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
Why Matt LeBlanc Has No Plans to Appear on His 'Friends' Co-Stars' TV Shows (Exclusive)

As much as we'd love a Friends reunion, Matt LeBlanc says it's not in the cards. The cast has all gone on to star in various movies and television shows since departing the beloved sitcom, LeBlanc included, with Courteney Cox most recently appearing on Shining Vale, Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show, Lisa Kudrow on Space Force. ET spoke to LeBlanc at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he explained why he won't be appearing on his former co-stars' new TV shows -- for now.
'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice

Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
'House of the Dragon': Why Paddy Considine Refuses to Watch King Viserys' Big Episode

This story contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides." As House of the Dragon closes its chapter on King Viserys' reign, star Paddy Considine is looking back at the life and death of his beloved character. The 49-year-old English actor will not, however, be actually looking back at his performance on-screen.
'House of the Dragon' Fans React to King Vicerys' Shocking Appearance and Driftmark Family Battle

After another significant time jump – this time six years forward – fans were treated to another family squabble as Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) went missing, both Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) kids got older (and more tempestuous) and King Vicerys’ (Paddy Considine) health continued to deteriorate on the latest episode of House of the Dragon.
Cheryl Burke Emotionally Addresses Dog Custody Drama with Ex Mathew Lawrence (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke is still hurting over having to battle her ex-husband over custody of their dog. Monday's Dancing With the Stars was bittersweet for Burke and her celeb partner, Sam Champion. The pair delivered a fun, memorable dance for Disney+ Night -- a paso doble set to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman -- but ended up getting voted off.
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
