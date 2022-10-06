Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Police search for 2 men in connection with Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON - Three men were injured after a shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 7th and O Streets. Police confirm to FOX 5 that three adult males were...
Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WJLA
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police
Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
mocoshow.com
Additional Information on Twinbrook Shooting Friday Night
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 1st District Investigative Section are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on October 7, 2022, in the area of Twinbrook Parkway. At approximately 9:23 p.m., officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots and the report of a shooting that just occurred.
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
WTOP
Bowser continues review of DC deputy mayor charged with assault as residency questions grow
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said a review of all claims against Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, including his compliance with the District’s residency requirement, is ongoing after he allegedly assaulted a man in Arlington, Virginia. During a news conference Friday, Bowser responded to reported concerns that Geldart...
Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning.
DC police looking to identify suspects who placed skimming device
WASHINGTON — DC police are looking to identify two suspects they believe placed a card skimming device on the credit card reader inside a convenience store in Northwest D.C. The suspects entered a convenience store in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue around 8:15 p.m. They approached the sales counter and placed a skimming device on the credit card reader when the clerk was distracted.
Washington DC shooting leaves 4 injured, police say
At least four people were injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, NW in Washington, D.C. Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With August Homicide In P.G. County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in August is in custody. The suspect is 32-year-old Randy McFail of Capitol Heights. He’s charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old Robert Earl Price of Washington, DC. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, patrol officers were...
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
fox5dc.com
Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The victim was taken to...
DC apartment fire displaces everyone in building
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire at an apartment building in Southeast Saturday displaced all 11 people who lived there. DC Fire and EMS first tweeted about the fire in the 3200 block of Minnesota Ave. SE at 12:41 a.m. The fire appeared to start on the first floor of the two-story apartment building, […]
mpdc.dc.gov
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. At approximately 1:07 pm, members of...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
DC deputy mayor charged after caught-on-camera alleged assault, Bowser dodges questions over video
Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave and is charged with assault over a caught-on-camera incident in a gym lot.
Wbaltv.com
BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap
Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
